After last week’s postponement, the Cosby Eagles will finally play under the lights at home for the first time since early September.
Due to illness and injury, Cosby’s home game against the Oakdale Eagles was called off. The two programs are hopeful to make it up, but no make-up date has been set.
“Some of our guys were still a little beaten up from the North Greene game,” Cosby head coach Kevin Hall said. “We took those days off to heal up and were ready to get after it come Monday.”
Now, Cosby is set for its final region tilt of the season as it hosts longtime rival Unaka at Virgil Ball Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Unfortunately Friday’s contest won’t hold any hopes of a postseason appearance for the Eagles.
In their last outing, on the road against the North Greene Huskies, a 40-20 loss gave North Greene a crucial region win to give them a tiebreaking, head-to-head win over Cosby (0-7, 0-3 Region 1-A) to put themselves in prime position to take one of the four allotted spots for Region 1-A in the playoffs.
With the remainder of the league having at least two region wins there won’t be an open avenue for the Eagles to slide into the postseason.
Now, the remainder of the 2021 season is about racking up wins and confidence to carry into next season. That’s why Cosby is overly hopeful to get Oakdale back on the schedule before the year ends.
Last week’s postponement was much like the previous season.
Due to the pandemic Cosby had to reschedule or cancel a few games. Luckily, they had found a few teams who had an open date and could squeeze them in for a game.
“Last year we were in a tough situation,” Hall said. “It was like every week we were calling other schools to see if they could either come to us or we go to them.”
One of those schools that canceled last season were the Unaka Rangers.
Cosby and Unaka last battled on the gridiron in 2019 where the Rangers came from behind in overtime to beat the Eagles, 34-28.
Unaka (5-2, 2-1 Region 1-A) comes into week nine having won four straight. The only region loss for the Rangers came in a 54-22 defeat to the Cloudland Highlanders. They’ve also beaten two teams (North Greene and Jellico) who have defeated the Eagles in 2021.
“Unaka is one of those teams that likes to throw the ball around,” Hall said. “When that doesn’t work, they try to get the run game going. It all comes back to coming to practice and getting better.
“They have a good running back who can run similar to what we’ve seen this season, and a quarterback who can throw the ball pretty well.”
Rangers running back Jamol Blamo has rushed for 651 yards on 79 carries with six scores to his credit.
Landon Ramsey has tallied 1,451 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s just under 70% with a 64% completion percentage on the year.
Coming off a stellar 20-tackle defensive showing, Slate Shropshire continues to lead the Eagles on defense in total tackles with 43. As a player that’s grown into a leader on the defensive side of the ball, his continued progression and production will be key for the Eagles’ success on Friday.
“Slate (Shropshire) was a huge add to the team earlier this season,” Hall said. “I still believe if he would’ve been playing about three or four years ago, there’s no telling of what kind of ball player he would be.”
Offensively, Cosby will continue to look to get the ball to its playmakers in space.
Newcomer Hayden Green has been a giant spark to the offense, and is coming off his most explosive outing from two weeks ago where he hauled in four receptions for 185 yards and two touchdowns.
Coupled with a new starter at quarterback in Tyler Turner, the duo have gelled as the season has progressed. Their play late in the year has Cosby excited for the future, but first comes closing out the 2021 campaign on a high note.
Cosby will host rival Unaka this Friday night at Virgil Ball Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 P.M. and the live-stream of the game can be heard on WLIK.net.
