NEWPORT — Shakyra Reed smoked a ground ball toward the Northview third baseman in the fourth inning on Monday.
A defensive error allowed Reed to reach first, where she fist-bumped assistant coach Marc Niethammer before letting a grin slip through her face mask.
That hit kickstarted a two-run fourth inning for CCHS, putting them at a 9-0 lead over the Cougars.
One inning later, the game ended on a fitting and bookending note when Shayna Williams smacked a two-RBI double to center for an 11-0 lead and a mercy-ruled win in five innings.
The win marked Cocke County’s 19th victory this season, as Williams led the way with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate and a whopping 5 RBI.
“I’ve just been more focused on not swinging for the fences and just making good, solid contact with the ball,” said Williams. “It feels really good. We’re working together well and hitting the ball throughout the lineup.”
That consistency put CCHS at 19 wins entering Tuesday’s matchup at Knox West — the result for which will be available in the newsletter, along with Wednesday’s matchup against Knox Carter.
But those wins have also Cocke County a head start into a postseason run that will start on Friday against Grainger or Claiborne County, who face off Thursday night.
And after reaching the regional semifinals last season, the Lady Red are taking seriously their first-ever No. 1 seed in the district tournament.
“We’ll come in here and practice a little bit Thursday, so we’ll come in here and hit a little bit,” said CCHS head coach Danny Lee Hartsell. “Let them rest, but we’ve got to keep our head where we want it.”
And how does the team’s success — which could include 25 or 26 wins if not for some rainouts and cancelations — have him feeling at this point?
“The same as I did all year long,” he said. “I guess a little more excited. At the beginning of the year when we first talked, I thought we’d be a pretty well-played team, do the little things.
“But we’ve come into our own right now, and the sky is the limit — I’ve said it all year long.”
Granted, reaching this amount of wins does not just generate optimism heading into the postseason.
It also borders on program history for the Lady Red, though Hartsell isn’t quite sure where things stand from that perspective.
“I don’t have a clue,” he said. “But I’d like to have my eight games back that have been canceled this year. Sevierville, TKA canceled two, the rain-out with Catholic — I’m confident that we’re sitting 25, 26-3 right now with our tournament play and everything else.”
Regardless of the rainouts, Hartsell is sure of what needs to happen for Cocke County to continue this success.
And it starts with players such as Williams and Reed, as well as defensive contributions from Hailee Hartsell — who allowed just one hit Monday.
“We’ve got to continue to hit it 1 through 9, we’ve got to continue to make defensive plays like we did,” said Hartsell. “Hailee through a one-hitter in five innings. So we’ve just got to continue to make defensive plays behind her, she’s got to continue to throw strikes, and we’ve just got to hit it.”
If Cocke County can do those things, this team could be set up for the kind of run it managed last year — if not more.
Senior Paige Niethammer mentioned wanting another shot at Tennessee High, as the Lady Red can still taste that loss from last season.
First, though, they must navigate their way through a district tournament slate that begins Friday afternoon.
“Just got to take it one game at a time, and we play a really great Carter team here Wednesday,” said Hartsell. “Then let’s wrap it up Friday, go out and try to get a win, and make it where we’re sitting where we want to be. It’s one step at a time.”
