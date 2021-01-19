NEWPORT—The wait is finally over.
After a 2-month hiatus the Cocke County Elementary Basketball Association’s season is set to resume this week, with the opening night of games coming on Thursday, Jan. 21.
With the revised schedule distributed to coaches and administrators, the season will be condensed from its original format with nine dates making up the schedule between now and the end of the regular season, which is set for Feb. 18.
Before the season was suspended, 12 games had already been postponed due to COVID-19 complications. With cases rising within in the county and spreading into the schools systems, the Cocke Count School Board made the call to postpone the season for the time being in mid-November.
At that time, Parrottsville led the girls’ standings as the only team with an unbeaten record at 3-0. The boys’ field was tighter at the top, with three teams — Edgemont (4-0), Bridgeport (3-0) and Northwest (2-0) — among the league’s front runners.
As play resumes on Thursday night, the season re-opening slate includes Bridgeport traveling to face Cosby, Smoky Mountain hitting the road for Parrottsville, Northwest hosting Del Rio and Edgemont hosting Centerview.
Attendance for the remaining games of the season will follow the same model the local high schools will enforce, as mandated by the TSSAA. As long as Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order — Executive Order 70 — remains in place, those restrictions have attendance limited to household members of players’ families only, along with medical personnel, game administrators, essential faculty and media.
Information on the end of season tournament is still being worked out, but is expected to be released at a later date and time.
To keep up with all the happenings of the local elementary basketball season, check back in with The Newport Plain Talk both in print and on the web for all the latest news, scores and recaps.
