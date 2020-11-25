COSBY—The Cosby High Eagles 2021 football schedule is now set.
Well, for the most part.
Late last week Eagles head coach Kevin Hall finalized the program’s 2021 slate, although it’s not complete with the normal number of 10 games. Instead, Cosby has nine games scheduled, and are still hearing options for one of the two open dates they have on the calendar.
“The two open dates give us some wiggle room for a JV game or a last minute change, or possibly some heal up time before two important region games in the middle of the season and before an end of the season stretch run,” Hall noted.
As far as what is set, Cosby will have five games on the road as compared to four at home, three of which will be region games.
Beginning next season, the Eagles move back down to Class 1A, playing in Region 1 like they had for so long prior to being bumped up to a 2A classification in 2015.
Coming back down to Region 1-1A, Cosby’s region slate will include old school rivals such as Cloudland, North Greene, Hancock County and Unaka, while also holding on to a Jellico program that has graced the Eagles’ schedule each of the last two seasons.
“We’re happy to be playing against programs like us again,” Hall said. “We expected Jellico to appeal to move into our region, so that wasn’t a surprise. I’m just glad to see we’re back where we belong, and have a wonderful opportunity at a region title if we get kids to show up and buy in early.”
The Eagles’ home slate next season will include Jellico, Unaka and Hancock County out of its league games.
While they got a decent draw with three of their five region competitions being played at home, the amount of times the Eagles will grace Virgill Ball Stadium in 2021 are few and far between.
In fact, only one of Cosby’s first six games will be at home. Over a month will pass between games played at Cosby High School between week three and week nine of the regular season.
“That wasn’t ideal but just how it fell in the schedule,” Hall said. “We’re gonna look at it as an early season challenge and a late season home stretch to take advantage of before the playoffs.”
On the other hand, the Eagles will finish out the year with three consecutive home games.
Of the contests Cosby will take to the road for, the majority of them will include a hefty amount of travel time.
Next year, Cosby will travel to take on the likes of Sunbright, Unicoi County and Red Boiling Springs in its non-region slate, while also making trips to Cloudland and North Greene for league games.
“I’ve talked with Sunbright and Sale creek about getting a game for a couple years,” Hall said. “We almost played Sunbright instead of Cloudland this season with one of our COVID replacement games.
“I just contacted several 1A teams in east Tennessee regions and seen who responded. We are in Region 1, and we have a team in Region 2 (Sunbright), Region 3 (Sale Creek) and Region 4 (Red Boiling Springs), which I thought was nice to get a taste of four different regions. A good bit of travel but we’re used to that.”
The Eagles will get a taste of the action all over the east Tennessee area with the non-region slate it has lined up for, which will include a home outing against Sale Creek.
Of the four teams that make up that non-region gauntlet, two of them earned bids to the postseason in 2020.
Unicoi County was a participant in the Class 3A state playoffs, while Sale Creek earned a spot in Class 1A.
As of now, Cosby will kick off the 2021 campaign on the road on Aug. 20 at Sunbright, and follow that up with a trip to Unicoi County in week two.
Week three serves as the Eagles’ home and region opener as they take on Jellico, with a trip to Red Boiling Springs on deck for week four.
Week five brings the first of two open dates the Eagles have on the schedule for the time being, which will come before back-to-back region outings on the road at Cloudland and North Greene.
Cosby’s final open date comes in week eight before a three-game stretch run to the finish, beginning with Unaka in week nine, Sale Creek in week 10, and the regular season finale against Hancock County. All three of those games will be at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.