MURFREESBORO — Shylee Weeks gazed across the softball diamond at Wilson Central High School on Monday night.
Between her thoughts, the thwap of leather and ping of bats echoed up to the bleachers — the sounds of Cosby’s final practice before its first state tournament game since 2002.
Still, even though Weeks’ body was here — having turned her play and mindset up a notch lately to help guide the Lady Eagles to this precipice — her mind was not.
Instead her focus was back in Cosby, where Weeks’ father, Breaker, had coached her from the age of 4 — and where Weeks and her family found solace in community and teammates after Breaker passed away from brain cancer in September of 2020.
His influence has been around plenty lately, from Weeks’ own mind to the fact that one of her father’s former players, Tennessee Tech standout Kaylen Cole, spoke to the team before they boarded the bus for Murfreesboro — and used one of Breaker’s sayings while doing so.
“Shylee’s pretty stoic,” said Cosby coach Mike Bryant. “But she had tears in her eyes with that.”
“My dad texted (Cole) before every game she played in college and before that, because we grew up together,” explained Weeks. “He’s been on everyone’s mind lately, especially mine. He was a big part of this program.”
So is Weeks, who has had to travel a long road to reach this point.
Her father’s death has played no small part, with Weeks even adjusting her bat grip this season according to a simple technique he taught her when she was young.
But she has also changed her outlook, transitioning from the homer-hitting sophomore who earned All-State honors to a more team-centered approach with her improved softball I.Q.
“She has really bought into that mentality,” said Bryant, “of just trying to do what it takes to help this team succeed.”
The results, when combined with Cosby’s sound chemistry, could have a special ripple effect for the Lady Eagles.
Growing up with the game
When Ladeana Ealy was pregnant with Shylee’s older sister, Daycee, Breaker became involved in adult league softball.
He loved it, latching on to the point that his girls would become involved as soon as possible.
It was the latest step in a line of athletic feats for the family, as Breaker and Ladeana had both played sports in high school.
He went on to coach football for Cosby, working with the offensive and defensive line and as support staff during Kevin Hall’s tenure.
Softball, though, became a heavy favorite.
So when Shylee was born, there was no question about the first sport she would play.
And by the time she was a toddler, Shylee would be on the field with her older sister’s teams.
“We’d put her straight out there with her and let her do it too,” said Ealy. “She learned real quick.”
As Weeks’ love for the sport began to develop, her learning transitioned to plenty of travel for tournaments across the Southeast.
But in January of 2016, those trips — and the Weeks’ family’s world — took a pause when Breaker’s father passed away from brain cancer.
‘It wasn’t enough’
Little did the family know that Breaker would be diagnosed less than two months later, bringing their traveling softball bonding to a shuddering halt.
“The girls, they had already gone through it with him,” explained Ealy of their grandfather. “So with their daddy, it worried them to death.”
Still, Breaker managed to come out healthy.
“He was diagnosed in March of 2016,” said Ealy. “He went through radiation, surgery, chemo, all that. The year after that, they told him he was 99.99% cancer-free.”
Meanwhile, Daycee and Shylee — whose travel teams had gotten uniforms with ‘Breaker Strong’ stitched across the front — kept going to school and playing multiple sports.
But in 2019, after their father had been complaining of headaches, the Weeks’ world stopped again when Breaker was diagnosed with cancer for the second time.
“We thought everything was good,” said Ealy. “And then, boom — just out of the blue. It was really shocking.”
And this time, with the disease recurring in the same spot as before, the cure was not as simple.
“He couldn’t have the same radiation,” said Ealy, “because it was in the same place.”
The cancer was not as premature either, having matriculated to “stage three or four when they caught it,” Ealy said.
Still, Breaker went through radiation and chemo treatments. His daughters’ teams rallied around him. And he made as many games as he could, despite his growing confusion and inability to drive because of the disease that ate away at him.
Meanwhile, Shylee kept playing as much softball as possible — though with some time constraints given what was happening at home.
“He never did want her to stop,” said Ealy of Shylee’s softball pursuits. “He loved it. So as long as I could take her, she was still playing.”
“It wasn’t like a continuous season,” she added. “(Shylee) was just playing pickup if they needed someone. It wasn’t an every weekend thing like it used to be, because of that.”
Whenever they were able, the Weeks sisters were with their father.
They spent as much time as possible together, constantly around one another as Breaker continued treatments.
But near the end, Ealy could see the same truth that she reiterated in an interview years later: “It just wasn’t enough.”
In the fall of 2020, Breaker died at the age of 44.
The Cosby community gathered around the family, as it does for so many things.
That next season, Shylee worked her way back into softball — this time with the memories of her father and her mom and sister still with her.
“I’m there every game I can be,” said Ealy. “Because her Daddy isn’t there, and he was at every game no matter what. And her sister is now too.”
A new outlook
Shylee dedicated that next year in the game to her father, then arrived at Cosby with the hope of making an impact.
She did, locking in as a freshman before hammering bombs and roaming the outfield en route to All-State status as a sophomore.
“(Breaker) was still alive when Daycee got All-State for soccer, and he was tickled to death,” said Ealy. “For Shylee to get it in softball, he would have been so excited.”
But perhaps her father would have been even more excited for this season.
It has not been quite the same in numbers for Weeks, with Bryant noting that Weeks was not satisfied with her production through the first part of the year.
But where she has not hit homers, Weeks has still made plays — and has done so with a more team-centered approach than what Bryant saw last year.
“She’s always been driven to hit home runs and hit hard,” Bryant said Monday. “Everything she did, she swung with all she had — you were getting 100%, but that comes at a cost.
“And now, with that maturity, she sees that sometimes the cost is too high. So let’s take that mentality to hit it out and instead say that you can take this pitch and get a base hit to benefit the team.”
That approach has been on display lately, as Weeks admitted after the Lady Eagles’ sectional win over Harriman that her second home run did not come out of seeking a long ball.
Rather, she was simply “trying to get a base hit” — and instead she smacked a ball that soared toward a rusted train and over the left-field fence.
Weeks has also been impressive in the field, having switched from catcher to short stop once freshman Nevaeh Deardorff became comfortable behind the plate this season.
“To me, that’s a maturity level (Weeks) has grown into,” said Bryant. “I’ve seen her defensively go from being a full-time catcher to saying that it helps the team for her to be at shortstop. Because our defense is better with her there. It’s really been a wonderful thing to see.”
And Bryant, having known Breaker Weeks for years, knows exactly how Shylee’s late father would feel about his daughter helping the Lady Eagles reach the state tournament.
“I know that Breaker would be so happy,” he said. “And he would be happy not at the accolades, but how she’s just grown and matured into a softball player.
“You love it when your kids make plays — who doesn’t? But I really do think that he would be so thrilled with how she has come along in her softball I.Q.
“Sometimes it doesn’t ever click,” added Bryant. “I’ve coached some ladies who were too selfish to do that. But Shylee has said she’s going to do what it takes.”
Now, Weeks and the rest of the Lady Eagles are looking to apply that same mindset in what they hope will be a long stay in Murfreesboro.
Beyond that, Weeks wants to have a strong senior year and play in college.
But for this week, with the first state championship in Cosby history in her sights, Weeks’ focus is crystal clear.
So on Monday, as Weeks watched her teammates run through drills, she knew precisely what her dad would say to her.
“He would just say he’s proud of me,” she said. “And to keep going — to do better now than I ever have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.