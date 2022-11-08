Elementary basketball teams resumed action on Monday night of this week.
The Parrottsville girls beat Del Rio 46-5. Ella Beth Kickliter scored 10 points, while Chloe Niethammer and Georgia Knight scored eight apiece. Mallory Nease and Loretta Kickliter scored six points each, and Kinsley Nease and Molly Layman added four points apiece.
Mackenna Howard had all five points for the Lady Trojans.
On the boys’ side, Parrottsville beat Del Rio 64-10. Logan Bowlin led the Parrotts with 21 points, and Vicente Ramos had 10. Easton Whitlock had seven points, while Jaydon Huskey and John Dillon Ramsey scored six each. Jackson Watts, Micah Williams and Abe Kickliter had four points apiece.
Eli Sprouse and Mason Turner had five points each for Del Rio.
In the Edgemont-Centerview matchups, the Panthers won both.
The Lady Panthers featured 16 and 14 points from Elizabeth Moss and Jaylen Moore, respectively, in a 37-14 win. Kourtney Hurst, Lynckon Haynes and Lakelynn Fowler had four points, two points and one point, respectively.
For Centerview, Josie Shaver and Summer Foster accounted for four points each. Elizza Cook, Amelia Ellison and Allie Rymer scored two apiece.
The Panthers beat the Falcons in similar fashion, 26-8. Ashton Thomas accounted for 14 points to lead Edgemont, while Levi Sepulveda had eight points and Channing Cobbs and Dylan McShane had two points each.
Shane Patterson led Centerview with four points, followed by Haden Sanders and Tanner Blazer with two points, respectively.
Smoky Mountain split its matchups with Northwest on Monday. Kassie Davis led the Lady Bears with 14 points, Azariah Spurgeon added nine points, and Sophia Summerlin had six in a 38-7 win.
Alivia McGraw, T’Shawnna Ray and Taylynn Shoemaker had two points apiece for Northwest.
On the boys’ side, Northwest throttled the Bears 52-18. Donovan Campos and Zander Hale had 15 and 13 points, respectively, and Tyson Sutton added a dozen. The Patriots’ scoring also featured eight points from Jude Oliva, three points from Carmelo Hurst and one pint from Cairo Gayton.
Brody Stooksbury led the Bears with 12 points, while Ezra Spurgeon, Tyler Benson and Cayden Prahlow had two each.
In another battle, the Cosby Lady Eagles outlasted Bridgeport 31-25 off 14 points from Katey Moore.
For the boys, Bridgeport won 29-28.
Addy Pack and Elijah Hill had seven and six, respectively, for the Rockets. Cornelius Carr and Jayden Holt had four apiece, while Ethan Bradshaw had three. Oaklon Cameron led Cosby w/ 11, followed by Matthew McMahon (six), Aiden McGaha (four), Drake Woodson (three) and Colton Jenkins and Gage McCarty, who had two each.
Finally, Newport Grammar started its season off with two losses against New Center.
Spencer Moore poured in a whopping 31 points to lead NGS in a 45-42 loss, followed by Talon Lease (five points), Zachary Williams (four points) and Roman Hazelwood (two points).
On the girls’ side, NGS lost 41-26. Ellie Proffitt and Karmine Carmichael had eight points each, followed by Hayden Carter with six points. Meredith Grooms and Leah Adams totaled their scoring with two points apiece.
