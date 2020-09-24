COSBY—Last week was more than just a loss for the Cosby High Eagles.
With low roster numbers to start the season, the Eagles suffered an additional setback in last week’s road loss at Happy Valley, as injuries became an issue both before an after the week five matchup.
Fortunately, Cosby (1-3) is healthier entering week six and is looking to get back on track with a non-region win as it hosts West Greene (0-4) this Friday at Virgil Ball Stadium (KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m., RADIO: 97.9 FM, 1270 AM WLIK).
“We get most of our guys back this week,” Cosby coach Kevin Hall said. “We’re still a little banged up, but should have everyone available, outside of a few guys that have been sidelined all season.”
Low on personnel, the Eagles can’t afford to suffer setbacks to injury. That’s what made the Happy Valley game a more difficult outing than it should have been.
Cosby already has some players playing out of their natural position. Forced to work in additional pieces that were outside their comfort zone proved to be an even taller task in its first live region tilt of the year.
The second quarter was the Eagles undoing, as Happy Valley scored 30 points in the quarter to leg out to the 49-0 victory.
“Depth took over,” Hall said. “We played hard for a long time, even while short handed. Once we got one or time more banged up, it became difficult to fill spots with experienced players.
“This year has been tough on a few guys. We’ve got more than a few that are playing outside of their position due to low numbers.”
However, some players have flourished given the circumstances. Hall notes senior Logan Holt has been one that’s consistently answered the call regardless of what scenario has been thrown his way.
“Logan may be the toughest kid on the team,” Hall said. “He’s a receiver and defensive back that’s had to play tight end and linebacker all season. We asked him to move to middle linebacker last week, and he did it without a single complaint, I’d take several more of him every year.”
Going into week six, Cosby will need as much grit as possible as it gets set to face a familiar foe in West Greene.
The Buffaloes come into Friday night’s matchup winless through four games in 2020. Their latest loss came in a 34-13 loss to Johnson County.
Although this season hasn’t been kind to West Greene, the program is going through a transition under a new, yet familiar head coach.
Scotty Verran’s traverse through the county schools of Greene County continued over the offseason, as he accepted the opening at West Greene after a successful venture at South Greene.
Verran spent the last two seasons with South Greene. He had an 18-7 record with the Rebels, including a 10-2 campaign in 2019 that led the program to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Before taking over at South Greene, Verran spent five seasons at North Greene.
Hall is very familiar with Verran, as he’s lined up on the opposite sideline of him in each of the last seven seasons. While Verran is going through a rebuilding process at West Greene, Hall is confident in knowing what to expect out of his unit come Friday night.
“They may have a new coach, but it’s still a familiar face for all of us,” Hall said. “They’re going to show us a variation of the Wing-T on offense, and do what they need to slow down our run game on defense. They’re pretty versatile on that side of the ball.”
While West Greene has the ability to variate what it does defensively, it’s still given up an average of 35 points per game through four games, including a 50-point outing to Northview Academy to start the year.
That’s a welcome site for a Cosby offense that’s stalled out the last three weeks.
After last week’s shutout loss at Happy Valley, the Eagles have scored just 20 points in their last three outings.
“We have to sustain more drives offensively,” Hall said. “We had way too many three-and-outs last week. The key this week will be winning the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.”
Cosby was 0-for-12 on third downs last week, and 1-for-7 on fourth downs.
