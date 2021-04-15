MORRISTOWN—The Cocke County Track & Field team has had an exceptional year as the season nears the midway point.
That tear continued into Tuesday evening.
A quick schedule change didn't trip up CCHS. Originally scheduled to held to Volunteer High in Church Hill, Tenn., plans were changed and the program entered a meet closer to home at Morristown West.
At day's end, the Lady Red posted a second-place outing as a team, the Fighting Cocks finished fourth out of eight teams.
In total, the team set 39 new personal bests — 16 for the girls and 23 for the boys — as Cocke County continued to show its strength in 2021.
CCHS also had two more qualifiers for the region meet at season's end.
John Norton, who's already locked in for the Region 1 Large School meet in the 400 meter dash, secure a spot in the long jump after a second-place outing on Tuesday. His jump of 19-10.00 locked in his spot for the postseason meet.
Norton also picked up a podium finish with a second-place run in the 200 meter dash. He clocked in at 24.07, just over a tenth of a second away from the win.
Cocke County's boys 4x200 relay team also locked in a spot for regions. The group finished a close second on Tuesday with a time of 1:36.72, just over a second behind first-place Greeneville.
Morristown West won the meet on both the boys and girls side. The Trojans' boys' team narrowly edged Greeneville for the win.
Senior distance runner Morgan Blazer picked up wins in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter events.
She was also victorious with the Lady Red's 4x800 relay event, which won with a time of 11:23.10 — over 21 seconds better than second-place Morristown West — as Blazer, Jenna Pittman, Emily Pineiro and Jessi Swanger nabbed the top spot.
Blazer posted a time of 2:25.42 in the 800 meter event, winning by nearly 20 seconds. She clocked in with a time of 5:17.85, nearly 53 seconds ahead of second in the 1,600, and was nearly two full minutes ahead of second place in the 3,200 meter event with a time of 11:24.57.
Elaina Lewis and Breanna Ellison each picked up podium finishes for the Lady Red on Tuesday, as well.
Lewis placed second in the triple jump with a jump of 27-08.75, a personal best for her. Ellison clocked in at third in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 56.61.
CCHS senior Cameron McLain put up a personal best effort in his victory in the triple jump event. McLain posted a jump of 38-10.5, nearly five inches better than second place.
Tasean Simpson also clocked a personal best time with his third-place outing in the 100 meter dash. Simpson posted a time of 11.63, just four hundredths of a second off of the winning time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.