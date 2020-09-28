NEWPORT—The Cocke County High softball program will have a new leader heading into the 2021 season.
On Monday, CCHS softball head coach Nicole Chrisman announced after a three-year run that she would be stepping down as the program's leader effective immediately.
"This was a very difficult decision to make," Chrisman said. "Right now I have a lot on my plate with a new job and teaching new subjects, as well as family matters that need to be taken care of first. Right now, softball just needs to be put on the back burner."
During her time with Cocke County, the program enjoyed back-to-back winning seasons with 16 wins in 2018 and 2019. The overall record under her leadership finishes at 32-22, as the team only got through two games in 2020 before the season was called off due to COVID-19.
She also led the program to its first district semifinals appearance since 2004. That same year, in 2019, she was named the District 2-AAA Coach of the Year for her efforts with the Lady Red in just her second season.
"My three years coaching were probably some of the best years I've had in being involved with the sport," Chrisman said. "Being able to see this program turn the corner and compete at the level it was capable of competing at was special for me. We became a more respected program in these last three years."
Chrisman's departure marks the seventh head coaching vacancy Cocke County Director of Athletics A.C. Willis will have to fill since taking the position in the summer of 2018.
Just this year he filled three vacancies after both the boys' and girls' basketball coaches stepped down, as well as the school's volleyball coach.
A CCHS alum, Chrisman took the job ahead of the 2018 season after serving as an assistant for District 2-AAA rival Morristown East for two seasons.
Chrisman leaves behind a roster of young, but up and coming talent for her successor heading into 2021.
"Coach Chrisman leaves the team in great standing, prepared for much success for the next coach," Willis said in a statement on Monday.
Over the last two seasons the program has graduated six seniors, all of which were in the lineup and toward the top of the batting order. Three of those seniors signed papers to play at the collegiate level.
Finding players to replace their production will be essential for the team's next head coach.
"Whoever takes over will have a great group of girls to work with," Chrisman said. "My advice would be to keep the work ethic up. They're going to have girls that will do anything for them."
In a statement released on Monday, Willis noted he'd like to have a new coach in place by Oct. 9.
