KNOXVILLE — Tyson Sutton went up for a rebound at Knoxville Catholic High School on Thursday night.
A familiar face, Spencer Moore, stayed with him as he brought the ball up the floor.
It was a small moment representing their opposition on Thursday, as both players represented Newport in the East Tennessee Rocky Top Border War All-Star Game.
Sutton wore his pristine white Northwest Patriots uniform, while Moore rocked his Newport Grammar Warrior blue — each one being donned for the final time before each player enters high school.
Sutton’s West team pulled out an 85-67 win over Moore’s East group, each team filled with talent from across East Tennessee.
Sutton tallied two points, while Moore had three.
They each received a medal for their selection to the event — an aspect that Sutton admitted was surprising to him.
“It was pretty good,” he said. “I’m just glad I made it and surprised I made it.”
Before taking the floor Thursday, Sutton led the Patriots to a county tournament title this season.
Meanwhile, Moore’s leadership helped steer NGS to the Final Four for the TMSAA State Basketball Tournament in Murfreesboro.
“Whew,” said Sutton of his Northwest teammates. “I’m going to miss them guys, I ain’t going to lie. We’ve all been playing together for years, and we had a lot of chemistry.”
Added Moore of his group of Warriors: “It was a fun team. We had a lot of bonding and clicked on and off the court.”
It was not too long ago, though, that both wore red for the Cocke County middle school football team in an undefeated season — Moore as a bulldozing, big-armed quarterback and Sutton as his backup and a shifty, speedy wide receiver.
So when the former teammates took the floor against one another on the hardwood, they couldn’t help but look back on their time together on the gridiron.
“It was fun to play with him,” said Moore of Sutton. “He’s a good player. He had confidence and always backed up what he said.”
Added Sutton of Moore: “Oh my gosh, great arm. He was throwing me some dots, I’m not going to lie.”
And when they faced each other on Thursday, one dribbling and the other defending in their final game as elementary students?
“Yeah,” they both said. “It was a little weird.”
