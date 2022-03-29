College Baseball Notebook

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello reacts to a call during an NCAA college baseball super regional game against LSU, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. The Vols, the new No. 1 team in two of the major polls Monday, March 28, 2022, have shown no weaknesses to date. They lead the nation in batting average (.338), home runs (64) and slugging (.683) and are second in scoring (11.1 runs per game).

 AP Photo/Wade Payne, File

After a series sweep on the road over previously top-ranked Ole Miss, newly appointed No. 1/1 Tennessee returns home for a midweek matchup against Western Carolina on Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m.

The Vols are riding a 15-game win streak entering Wednesday's contest with the Catamounts, which is tied for the second longest in program history. A win on Wednesday would tie the program record for consecutive wins, which is 16 by the 1994 team.

Tennessee goes back on the road for another highly anticipated SEC series this weekend as the Vols head west for an in-state showdown with No. 3/9 Vanderbilt at Hawkins Field in Nashville. First pitch for Friday's series opener against the Commodores is set for 7 p.m.

