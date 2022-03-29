After a series sweep on the road over previously top-ranked Ole Miss, newly appointed No. 1/1 Tennessee returns home for a midweek matchup against Western Carolina on Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m.
The Vols are riding a 15-game win streak entering Wednesday's contest with the Catamounts, which is tied for the second longest in program history. A win on Wednesday would tie the program record for consecutive wins, which is 16 by the 1994 team.
Tennessee goes back on the road for another highly anticipated SEC series this weekend as the Vols head west for an in-state showdown with No. 3/9 Vanderbilt at Hawkins Field in Nashville. First pitch for Friday's series opener against the Commodores is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.