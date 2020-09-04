GREENEVILLE—The Cocke County High girls cross country team brought home their first piece of hardware for the 2020 season on Thursday.
Taking on a stacked field at the annual Terry Hull Crawford Classic in Greeneville, the Lady Red secured a runner-up finish. Sullivan East led the field in the girls event, posting a total team time of 2:00:24.
Cocke County’s girls finished with a team time of 2:20:35.
Leading the Lady Red in Thursday’s outing was senior Morgan Blazer. She finished eighth overall with a time of 24:31.4. Sullivan East had the top two finishers in the event, as Mandy Lowery secured first place with a time of 21:31.2. Her teammate, Emma Aubrey, brought in a close second-place effort with a time of 22:13.9.
CCHS had three more girls finish in the top 20 of Thursday’s field. Freshmen Jesse Swanger and Alyssa Shelton finished 16th and 17th respectively, while junior Chelsea Kelley closely followed in 18th.
Sullivan East came out victorious in the boys’ event, as well. Posting a team time of 1:35:17, Sullivan East placed two runners in the top five, and atoned for nearly half of the top 10 finishers in the event.
Chuckey-Doak’s Irving Medina won the boys’ event with a time of 17:38. Senior Kanan Wise led the Big Red with a time of 22:46.6 on the Greeneville course.
Cocke County will be back on the trail on Tuesday, as the team returns to Panther Creek State Park for its annual All Comers event in Morristown, Tenn.
(0) comments
