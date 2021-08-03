MORRISTOWN—The ascension Cocke County’s boys’ golf program has enjoyed since third-year coach Jarrett Ramsey took over has no signs of slowing, this year.
After another strong outing to start the 2021 campaign at the annual Mike Mills Morristown Invitational at The Country Club, it appears the team is on track to best it’s results from a history-making year in 2020.
CCHS rounded out the day in eighth place, out of 20 teams that competed, with a score of 332. Greeneville finished with the best team round of the day with a 300, followed by second-place Halls with a 304.
“I’m glad we got to come out and compete at something like this,” Ramsey said. “There’s got to be over 120 kids here, so it gives us a good idea where we stand amongst everyone else. Definitely a fun day for us, too.”
Greeneville and Halls also had the top two individuals of the day. Greeneville’s Alex Broyles shot the medal round with a 69 on the 18-hole course at The Country Club. Halls’ Ethan Whitaker had the second-lowest round with a 70.
Cocke County was well-represented at Monday’s annual season-opening event.
Sophomore Kaden Shropshire had the third-best round of the day with a 72 to shoot even par on the challenging course in Morristown. It was a solid day for the defending district champion after a phenomenal freshman season a year ago.
“I was glad to see Kaden come out and fire a 72,” Ramsey said. “And, honestly, I’m not sure that was his best. I think he’s got a lot more in him. He’s still a sophomore, all of 15 years-old. He’s going to be doing this a lot over his high school career.”
Shropshire got off to a great start, and played exceptionally well on the course’s front nine.
He went for birdie and a pair of pars on the first three holes, and had an eagle on the fifth hole — a 565-yard par 5 — giving him red numbers on three holes for the day.
Iverson Poe followed Shropshire on Cocke County’s card with a round of 82, placing him just six strokes out of a top 10 round for the day.
Poe is coming off a solid sophomore season of his own, which ended in the Region 1 Large School Tournament alongside Shropshire, as the duo qualified as individuals for the event after strong outings in the district tournament.
“Ivy played real well today,” Ramsey said. “He had one bad hole. Take that one away and he’s probably in the top 10 with Kaden.
“Our growth has been a testament to the amount of work these guys put in, and how much hard work they put in on their own.”
Poe finished his round with a pair of birdies on the front nine, as well as six pars for the day.
Overall, team scores were relatively low for CCHS in the season debut.
Ethan Rowland finished with a round of 88. Brycen Hartsell shot 90 for the day and Gage Bowman had a 94.
“I’m excited for these guys and the year they can have,” Ramsey said. “They’re all still young, so I’m excited to see them continue to play and all get better.
“Gage improved his score by 15 strokes compared to this event last year. And, although he might not be proud of it, Ethan shooting a round in the 80’s is a solid day for him, especially on a course like this.”
Cocke County’s season continues this week with a trip to Cherokee, which competed in Monday’s invitational as well. The Chiefs were just two strokes better than CCHS, putting them in a tie for sixth alongside Bearden.
Thursday’s match at McDonald Hills will be the first of back-to-back road contests with the Chiefs. Cocke County will also play them in a tri-match at Patriot Hills on Monday, Aug. 9, alongside Jefferson County.
