Travis Sane had simple instructions for his Cosby baseball team on Monday night: “Just swing.”
“If you you miss, you miss,” Sane added. “But I would much rather see somebody go down swinging than watch it go by.”
The Eagles listened.
Cooper Davis led the way with a 4-for-4 effort at the plate, and Cosby came through with 20 hits and 16 RBI in a 23-4 bludgeoning of Jellico for its first win of the season.
Davis drove in one run, while Andruw Hefner came through with a 3-for-5 effort and 3 RBI.
Cyler Davis, Samuel Reece, Ivy Poe, Chase Joyce and Devonte Wigfall drove in two runs each, and Ethan Sheldon and Danny Shelton each sent one run across.
Cosby opened up scoring in the first inning, when Samuel Reece — who has returned from a shoulder injury that kept him out for football, too — singled on the first pitch off the at-bat to score one run.
Then the Eagles up 11 runs in the sixth inning, as Cyler and Cooper Davis, Joyce, Wigfall, Shelton and Hefner, all contributed.
Poe allowed three hits and four runs over five innings, striking out nine.
“Ivy played a wonderful game,” said Sane. “Kid left his heart out there. I know we had runs scored, but to me, he pitched a perfect game.”
“It was amazing,” added Sane of the win. “I knew my boys could do it all along. Me and Coach Shelton both did. But they had to see it for themselves, and tonight was the night.”
Sane added that he hoped the win would mark “a turning point,” and that he is looking forward to what the rest of the season holds.
For Cosby, that included a Tuesday night tilt with the same team on The Hill, complete with a barbecue dinner with benefits set to go to Ward Williams and his family.
The recap for that will be available online and in the weekend edition of The Newport Plain Talk.
