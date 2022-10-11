TENNESSEE 1

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) carries against LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. 

 Gerald Herbert, AP Photo

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As dynamic quarterback Hendon Hooker and his Tennessee teammates left the field in a mostly empty Tiger Stadium, nearly all the fans who remained were wearing orange and belting out the lyrics to "Rocky Top."

Hooker passed for two touchdowns, Jabari Small ran for 127 yards and two scores, and No. 8 Tennessee punished No. 25 LSU for its mistakes and risk-taking in a resounding 40-13 victory on Saturday.

