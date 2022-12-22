Chris Mintz knew his young Lady Red would have a difficult schedule to start the 2022-23 season.
“It’s been a brutal schedule,” he summarized. “We’ve been tested, and I think we’ve played seven out of 11 games with kids offered by D1 schools.”
Chris Mintz knew his young Lady Red would have a difficult schedule to start the 2022-23 season.
“It’s been a brutal schedule,” he summarized. “We’ve been tested, and I think we’ve played seven out of 11 games with kids offered by D1 schools.”
So far, Mintz’s team has passed.
Coming off their 69-53 loss at Asheville on Tuesday, the Lady Red are 6-5 with a 2-0 record in district play — good enough right now to vie for first place overall.
They have also beaten two key rivals in Grainger and Jefferson County, with a matchup against Greeneville on tap in January.
Mintz’s roster is pieced together with plenty of underclassmen, several of whom have seen quality minutes this season.
“Blake (Clevenger), she’s come a long way in a hurry,” said Mintz. “Shakyra (Reed), she’s played well at times. And then Adisen McNealy, who starts for us, has been big. She’s been in the fire this year.”
But Mintz was quick to note that his younger players have not all been consistent contributors — and that is where his few but impactful upperclassmen have helped.
“We’ve had some who have really grown, and we have some who have been inconsistent,” he said. “I was telling the older girls that y’all remember when you were freshmen and sophomores, and now we’ve got half a team of them.
“Our older girls are doing a great job of encouraging.“
That encouragement should only increase in the next two weeks, as both Cocke County teams will head to Tampa, Florida, for the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational after a quick holiday break.
Mintz is no stranger to the long bus ride, having taken his 2021-22 team to a similar event in Daytona last year.
And if things go as smoothly as they did last season — when Mintz’s team won nine of its first 10 games after coming back from its December trip to the Sunshine State — then the Lady Red could set themselves up for an impressive playoff run.
“Anytime I’ve taken a team somewhere, they always seem to come together afterwards,” said Mintz. “Because they’re together for three or four days, so it’s nice to have that kind of chemistry. You always come back better from it.”
First, though, the Lady Red will rest up for their next trip down south, where Mintz’s team will take the floor on December 28 against Seminole Ridge (FL).
And when the Lady Red arrive in Florida, Mintz wants to see his team bring the same intensity that it has through a tough stretch to start this season.
“We’re going to see some good teams,” he said. “I want to see us compete and play our type of basketball.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.