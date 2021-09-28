For just the second time this year, Newport’s Jimmy Owens is a winner in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.
Owens and Devin Moran swapped the lead several times in the final 14 laps in the 42nd Annual Jackson 100 on Saturday Night at the Brownstown Speedway. In the end, it was the veteran Owens edging out Moran by just .079 seconds at the finish.
The defending champ of the series, Owens now sits in the top five of the points standings with seven events left on the schedule. Saturday’s victory was also his second career victory in the Jackson 100 at Brownstown Speedway.
