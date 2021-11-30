NEWPORT—The Northwest Patriots suffered a tough loss to the Parrottsville Parrotts Monday evening falling 53-29.
A promising start to the game was upended as the Parrotts cranked up their defensive pressure early in the game. The first quarter was fast passed as both teams tried to establish early control on offense.
Donovan Campos-Nuci led the way in scoring for the Patriots with 12 points. He hit two big 3-pointers in the first quarter that helped put Northwest up 14-12 after the first period of play.
As the pressure ramped up on defense, the Patriots’ scoring opportunities went out the window. They struggled in the second quarter just as Parrottsville started to find its footing.
Within the blink of an eye Parrottsville has surged to a large lead thanks to the shooting of Devon Caldwell and Daniel Price. Northwest could only manage two points in the quarter and found themselves down 25-16 going into the half.
The third quarter was a repeat for Parrottsville as their relentless full court pressure led to multiple scoring opportunities. Five Parrotts recorded baskets in the period to help them extend their lead.
Campos-Nuci and Benito Torres battled all night for the Patriots who were without top scorer, Zander Hale.
The duo combined for six points in the quarter as Parrottsville posted a strong 14. The Parrotts equaled their third quarter total in the fourth as they were able to let off the accelerator late in the game.
Campos-Nuci and Torres continued to fight throughout the final period of play and combined to score seven points.
PARROTTSVILLE (53): Devon Caldwell 15, Daniel Price 12, Waylon Fox 8, Eli Roberts 7, Vincent Steinbacher 6, Dylan Fox 3, Madden Hamilton 2.
NORTHWEST (29): Donovan Campos-Nuci 12, Benito Torres 11, Tyson Sutton 6.
PARROTTSVILLE 46, NORTHWEST 11 (GIRLS)
The Lady Parrotts continued their winning ways Monday evening as they cruised past the Lady Patriots, 46-11. A strong first quarter all but sealed the victory for Parrottsville as they scored 22 points to Northwest’s zero.
Hailee Hartsell led the way for the Lady Parrotts with 11 points. The Clevenger twins, Brookelyn and Blakelyn, each scored nine in the contest.
The Lady Patriots’ offense was sporadic throughout the evening as they could never find a groove. Five Northwest players combined to score the team’s 11 points, led Hannah Smith, who knocked down a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter. The stat sheet was impressive for Parrottsville as every player managed to score at least one point in the win.
PARROTTSVILLE (46): Hailee Hartsell 11, Brookelyn Clevenger 9, Blakelyn Clevenger 9, Kate Kickliter 6, Mallory Nease 6, Javin Campbell 2, Cee Gee McNealy 2, Kadence Watson 1.
NORTHWEST (11): Hannah Smith 3, Summer Foster 2, Alivia McGraw-Ottinger 2, Sarah Frazier 2, Jadon Moll 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN 38, CENTERVIEW 19 (GIRLS)
The Lady Bears showed what they were made of as they traveled to Centerview to take on the Lady Falcons. Azariah Spurgeon had a phenomenal night, scoring 17 points for Smoky Mountain. Amelia Ellison was the top scorer for the home team with six of her own.
The momentum of the game stayed with Smoky Mountain through all four quarters, as the Lady Bears slowly stretched their lead. The Lady Falcons went into the locker rooms trailing 13-6. The home offense came alive in the second half, but the same is true for the Lady Bears, who outscored Centerview 25-13 in the second half to bring take a 19-point win back to Cosby.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (38): Azariah Spurgeon 17, Alyssa Sussalla 12, Kassie Davis 4, Piper Whaley 3, River Bessey 2.
CENTERVIEW (19): Amelia Ellison 6, Josie Shaver 4, Abbi Rodgers 4, Kylie Vinson 3, Vanessa Fox 1, Trinity Ownby 1.
CENTERVIEW 46, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 36 (BOYS)
The Falcons were able to withstand a late surge from the traveling Bears on Monday night. Christian Cole led the home team with 18 points, while Christian Walsh posted 16 for Smoky Mountain.
The Falcons jumped out to an early lead, taking a 25-10 score line into the half. The Bears cut the margin in half in the third quarter with 15 points to the Falcons’ eight, but Centerview righted their course and went blow for blow with the Bears in the fourth to hold on to the win.
CENTERVIEW (46): Christian Cole 18, Coulter Olivia 12, Jude Olivia 8, Riley Collins 4, Dylan Turner 2, Logan Helton 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (36): Christian Walsh 16, Brody Stooksbury 11, Ezra Spurgeon 5, Daniel Reece 4.
GRASSY FORK 26, DEL RIO 5 (GIRLS)
The Lady Ravens showed out at home against the visiting Lady Trojans of Del Rio. Ripley Groat led the game with eight points scored for the Lady Ravens. Jacey Jones, Payton Mathes and Zoe Jones were the scorers for Del Rio.
Grassy Fork was able to keep Del Rio off the board in the first half, carrying a 16-0 run into the third quarter. The teams went even in the third with two points each before Grassy turned it back up with an 8-3 fourth.
GRASSY FORK (26): Ripley Groat 8, Kate Raines 6, Kinnlea Norwood 4, Stella Raines 4, Bella Stanton 2, Paislee Clark 2.
DEL RIO (5): Payton Mathes 2, Jacey Jones 2, Zoe Jones 1.
GRASSY FORK 62, DEL RIO 10 (BOYS)
The Ravens handed Del Rio the same treatment as the Lady Ravens did, earning a big win at home. Cooper Davis led the scoring for the Ravens with a game-high 16 points. Eli Sprouse posted four points to lead the Trojans.
The Ravens had this one settled early, with a 27-0 lead after the first quarter. Del Rio were able to get on the board in the second with a three-pointer from Zayden Gunter, but not without allowing 14 more points from the Ravens. When it was all said and done, Grassy had seen buckets from nine unique scorers.
GRASSY FORK (62): Cooper Davis 16, Draiden Sneed 12, Rylee Gilliam 10, Sterlin Clark 9, Cruz Coggins 5, Waylon McGaha 4, Benjamin Laws 2, Jackson Hall 2, Asher Faison 2.
DEL RIO (10): Eli Sprouse 4, Zayden Gunter 3, Colby Pierce 3.
