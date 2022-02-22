JELLICO—The Cosby Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Pirates of Washburn 46-41 Monday evening to claim their fifth consecutive district title.
More impressive than the five titles may be the perfect district record that has been maintained by coach Cody Lowe’s Lady Eagles. Their 6-0 run in league play was capped off by another championship giving them more than 60 straight wins within the district. It is a mark that many basketball programs may never achieve.
The road to reach the tournament was a treacherous one as the Lady Eagles played some of the best teams in the state. Their schedule featured matchups with powerhouse schools that far outranked them in classification. Cosby’s 11-17 record did not reflect the true heart and fighting spirit of the team.
Cosby lost six seniors after the 2020-21 season that left many of the younger players looking to star in bigger roles. They did just that when it mattered most to push Cosby to the top of the mountain.
Senior Gracie Johnson filled the floor general role left by three-time All-State selection, Bralyn McGaha. Junior Kinley Coggins stepped up late in the season to take her game to the next level and become a reliable scorer for Cosby.
The incoming freshman class may have been the biggest highlight as it featured Shylee Shelton, the next big star on The Hill.
Coach Lowe took to social media after the game to reflect on the win.
“Going into this year there were a lot of question marks for the Lady Eagles,” Lowe wrote. “Our record doesn’t tell the whole story of who this team is. (We) Got better as the year went on and won a district championship against a good, very well coached Washburn team. Love coaching this bunch!!”
The victory was not handed to the Lady Eagles in the championship game; they earned it by battling to the last second. Their lead slipped away late allowing Washburn to pull within three points with 1:15 remaining in the game.
Up 40-37, the Lady Eagles would hit clutch free throws down the stretch to close out the game. All of Cosby’s points in the fourth quarter were scored at the charity stripe. As a team they would go 12-for-15 from the line with Shylee Shelton going 4-for-5 in the period. Kinley Coggins would go 3-for-4 four and finished the game as Cosby’s leading scorer with 15.
The Lady Eagles opened the game with a trio of 3-pointers but found themselves behind 11-10 after one period. Coggins took over in the second quarter hitting two threes in the frame and recording nine points before the half. Cosby held the narrow 21-20 lead at the break.
Shelton came to life in the third quarter after a relatively quiet first half. She hit two threes in the period, which sprung the offense to a 13 point quarter. Coggins joined in with her third trey of the game and Katie Myers hit her second before the end of the third.
The Lady Eagles defense played at another level in the third quarter limiting the Lady Pirates to just three points in the period. Cosby’s lead had grown to 34-23 going in the final quarter of play.
Washburn attempted a furious comeback behind their leading scorer, Braelyn Coffey. Coffey scored 21 points in the game 10 of which came in the fourth quarter.
Cosby was outscored 18-12 in the final quarter but the young team showed poise when it was most needed. They will need to continue the trend as they dive into region play against the Lady Bulldogs of Hampton High School on Friday.
The Lady Eagles will host the game at the Eagles’ Nest. A start time for the game has yet to be announced.
COSBY (46): Kinley Coggins 15, Shylee Shelton 13, Katie Myers 9, Ali Smith 4, Maddie Miller 3, Gracie Johnson 2.
WASHBURN (41): Braelyn Coffey 21, Saylor Clay 15, Megan Beeler 3, Tori Proffitt 2.
