Kaden Shropshire and Iverson Poe have held the top two spots three times this season, with Shropshire earning the top spot all three times.
Monday marked the fourth time the duo finished 1-2, but this time it was Poe’s turn to finish on top.
With a round of 35 (-1), edging his teammate by a single stroke, Poe earned the medalist round as he led the Cocke County boys’ golf team to their fourth consecutive victory. The team topped Jefferson County and Seymour, posting a 154 team score at Creekside Plantation.
Ethan Rowland and Brycen Hartsell rounded out Cocke County’s team score with rounds of 41 and 42.
Cocke County’s season continues on Thursday with a trip to the River Island course in Kodak, Tenn.
