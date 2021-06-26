NEWPORT—Anyone would be hard-pressed to find two more outstanding athletes than Cocke County High’s Jacob King and Morgan Blazer.
Both were recognized as All-State honorees in just one of the three sports they each competed in throughout their four years in high school, and were honored by Cocke County High School and Director of Athletics A.C. Willis for their accomplishments with All-State plaques that will hang in the lobby outside of the gymnasium.
CCHS has housed many outstanding athletes over the years, so much so that the institution is running out of real estate to hang plaques for newcomers like King and Blazer.
