With the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season complete, Jimmy Owens' schedule has freed up for the rest of the year.
That's not news racers around the nation probably want to hear, as his passion for wheeling machines around the dirt may bring him into their territory.
That was the case over the weekend, as Owens took to crate late models in the Crate Racin' USA Dirt Late Model Series.
In the annual Powell Memorial at All-Tech Raceway in Ellisville, Fla., Owens started on the outside of the second row in Saturday night's 67-lap feature, and took the lead on lap two to nearly lead flag-to-flag for the victory.
Jumping out of his normal green and black livery, Owens guided a yellow XR1 Rocket Chasis machine produced by Michael Lloyd to collect the $26,000 pay day on Saturday night.
The victory marked his eight win of the season in the 81 starts he's made in 2021. His next event is currently slated with the World of Outlaws late models at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, N.C. on November 5-6.
