COSBY—The Lady Eagles and Sevier County Lady Bears battled it out on the softball field Monday evening in a non-district match on The Hill. Cosby overcame several errors and less than enthusiastic play to make the game interesting, but they would fall to the Lady Bears, 8-6.
Down 6-2 heading in the bottom of the fifth, Cosby would rally to put three runs on the board. Chloe Hance led off the inning with an infield single, and Reese Michaels followed suit with a single of her own. Shylee Weeks was next to the plate and blasted a ball to left center to plate Hance and Michaels.
With the Lady Eagles down two, Kaymen Moss lined a ball at the Sevier County shortstop who threw the ball wide of the bag at first, which allowed Weeks to score from second. Back-to-back strikeouts would end the inning although the Lady Eagles had pulled within a run of Sevier at 6-5.
The Lady Bears would respond in the top of the sixth by pushing two runs across. Needing runs in a hurry, Allie Sheldon led off the bottom half of the inning with a triple. Kylee Cornwell would ground out but secure the RBI as Sheldon crossed the plate on the play.
Cosby’s Reese Michaels would finish her day in the pitcher’s circle by striking out the side in the top of the seventh to give the Lady Eagles a glimmer of hope. Sevier’s Cassie Fox would dash any of those hopes in the bottom of the inning after striking out two of the four batters she faced.
Cosby head coach Mike Bryant made some changes to his lineup in the second inning after his team came out flat. He said he noticed the signs before the game even started.
“We were very lackadaisical in everything we did,” Bryant said. “I could kind of see in warm ups that we were off our game, and it showed most of the afternoon. Defensively we were not in tune to the game and at the plate it was the same way.”
Fox would throw a complete game against the Lady Eagles striking out seven batters along the way. Base running mistakes by Cosby were an issue, especially when runners were already in scoring position. Bryant said his team needs to be smarter on the base paths.
“We usually take this kind of pitching and go with it, but we kept getting underneath the ball. We ended up hitting their pitch instead of the one we wanted to hit. In the cage before the game we were hammering the ball so it was surprising at the plate.
“We’ve always been super aggressive on the base paths, but tonight we did some things that weren’t very smart. It’s on me to work on getting that fixed one way or the other because we can’t run ourselves out of innings.”
District play for Cosby will begin Friday night when the Hancock County Lady Indians make a trip to The Hill. Bryant said his team needs to clean things up in the field before the district slate begins.
“We definitely have to clean up the errors on defense. We can live with scoring six or seven runs in a game if we clean it up defensively. They (Sevier) may have had four or five earned runs in the game but not many. We had too many errors and other mistakes in this game. If we sure up our defense we can play in any game and really put pressure on teams.”
Cosby has a full schedule of games heading into next week as they take on South Doyle, West Greene and district rival, Jellico. The Tuesday and Thursday games against West Greene and Jellico will be played at home. Those games, as well as Friday’s, are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
