Coming off of a heartbreaking 34-26 loss at home to the Jellico Blue Devils, Cosby will load up the bus once more for another long road trip.
This week the Eagles make their longest trek of the season, a three-hour, 202-mile drive northwest towards the Kentucky border to face the Class A program out of Region 4, Red Boiling Springs.
The Bulldogs (0-1) were shutout last week against Jo Byrns High School, 50-0. While Cosby (0-3) almost pulled off the comeback last Friday against Region 1-A rival Jellico.
Cosby will look for its first win of the season as it heads to Red Boiling Springs to take on the Bulldogs. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST (6:30 p.m. CST).
