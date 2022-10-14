COSBY — The 2022 Cosby girls’ soccer season ended in dramatic, thudding, heartbreaking fashion on Tuesday night.
With less than 30 seconds to play and Cosby trailing 2-1, senior captain Kaymen Moss rifled what looked to be a game-tying goal into the hands of Gatlinburg-Pittman’s keeper.
The ball appeared to have crossed the line before the goalie caught the ball and tossed it away in disgust.
Suddenly, an official made his ruling: no goal.
Cosby’s sideline exploded, but the ruling stood.
The Lady Eagles fell 2-1 in their district tournament opener, bringing an end to their 2022 campaign.
“It was not the way any of us wanted it to end,” said Cosby coach Tim Moss. “There is no way we could have envisioned such a missed call with time running out.
“Life is about successes and failures, and that’s something the girls learned (Tuesday) night. Go out and give it all you’ve got, and don’t wait until the last minute for someone to make the final decision for you.”
Still, this one stings enough that Moss will remember it for a while — so much so that he’s planning to send video evidence, photos and a referee evaluation recommendation to the TSSAA, all with the support of Cosby’s administration.
“We watched the video,” Moss said. “The ball is clearly across the line, and the referee is clearly out of position. Nowhere near where he should have been. That is heartbreaking.
“If you lose, you lose. I got it. But when you lose because of an official’s terrible call, because he was not where he was supposed to be, that’s the hardest part of all of it. And the girls know what happened. Even the goalie from G-P, her reaction, she knew it. Even the G-P fans were like, ‘You all got robbed.’ And they never do that.”
“That is a huge blemish on the referees,” he continued. “I’m going to put together an email. The past is not going to change, but something needs to improve.”
The call was bad enough that Moss, when asked what he wants to see next year, addressed officiating before delving into the goals for his 2023 team.
“What I’d like to see next year is the TSSAA having an evaluation process in place to better themselves,” he said. “Within the team itself, I think we’ll be starting in a better place. We lose three, but what we have gained in soccer knowledge and field awareness — if we start off with that, we’ll have an outstanding year.”
First, though, Cosby will have to muddle through the sadness that will echo for a while after this loss.
“The tears, because they did not win and because they know there are players moving on, you can’t replace that,” Moss said. “That tells me that Cosby is doing something right.”
So, what has he done to help set that culture in place?
“I’ve just been me,” he said. “I let the girls have fun. And I don’t want to limit their fun, but we also need to get work in and learn.
“I let the girls have their fun, and everything else falls into place.”
For next year, those pieces that fall into place will also have learn to play without the three seniors who anchored the 2022 team: Ali Smith, Allie Sheldon and Kaymen Moss, the coach’s daughter.
“When they started out, they weren’t huge, impactful players,” Moss said of those three. “But by the end of it, they were the root system of this flourishing tree.”
“Ali Smith, she went from never playing soccer before to earning a spot at center mid,” said Moss. “And she became aggressive and crashing. It’s awesome to see how she evolved in a short period of time.”
Allie Sheldon had a tougher season, missing a good portion of the year after getting hurt in the Claiborne game.
But she was just as emotional as everyone else after the final loss, “which tells me we have something special,” Moss said.
And Kaymen? Well, Tuesday night marked Tim Moss’ last game coaching his daughter — who finished first on the team in goals (21) and assists (17).
Now, all that’s left for Tim Moss and his wife, Wendy, this fall is watching Kaymen kick in football.
Tim will also her as a volunteer for softball, then it will be time to watch her walk across the stage for graduation.
“She wound up being a leader,” Moss said, his eyes tearing up as he slipped between the roles of coach and dad. “And she never had to say it. You just knew she was one.”
“I don’t want her to stop playing,” he said of Kaymen’s next chapter. “I want her to try for a walk-on at ETSU. But that’s her decision, whether she wants to do it or not.
“I’m still going to be coaching her. Not on the field, but as a dad, you continue to coach them through life. And that’s for all my girls.”
