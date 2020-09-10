COSBY—We’re four weeks into the high school football season, but the Cosby High Eagles are finally going to have some sense of normalcy heading into the week.
For the first time in 2020, Cosby (1-1) is set to play a team that was originally on its schedule, as it gets set to host for the third straight week when Midway (1-1) comes to The Hill on Friday night (KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m., RADIO: WLIK.net).
“Our kids have really handled the situation really well given we don’t know what to expect next,” Cosby coach Kevin Hall said. “They just want to play ball, doesn’t matter who it’s against or when. We’re just trying to go out and win ball games, and when it’s different like this you just have to go with the flow and adjust on the fly.”
Cosby’s first three opponents for the 2020 season have either been replaced or had to postpone to start the year. The Eagles’ first two originally scheduled matchups of the season with both Hancock County and Unaka currently remain in limbo.
Cosby didn’t play the first week of the high school football season once Hancock County had to postpone, but replaced Unaka with North Greene that led to a 26-12 victory over the Huskies.
Last week, the Eagles were set to open Region 1-2A play against Sullivan North, but the program’s second run-in with COVID-19 complications forced that game to be nixed. Cosby replaced their region rival with a former region rival in Cloudland, a game that the Highlanders came out victorious, 36-12.
Week three wasn’t a total loss for Cosby, though. Based on TSSAA scheduling guidelines for this most unique season, the Eagles still received a region victory since Sullivan North could not play. As a result, they’re now 1-0 in league play and are in a favorable spot to make the playoffs for the first time in nine years.
“Right now, it looks like we have a great shot to make the playoffs,” Hall said. “I myself don’t want to get in that way, and I know the kids don’t either, but if we can take care of business and finish the season around .500 I feel we’d have earned our spot in the postseason.”
Week three played out nearly identical to week two for Cosby, just with it being on opposite sides of the scoreboard.
The Eagles were able to make adjustments to benefit them in the second half of their season-opening win over North Greene in week two. They were able to make adjustments that allowed them to outplay Cloudland in the second half of this past week’s game, as well.
However, those adjustments came after the Highlanders had already built a 28-0 lead at the half.
“Didn’t play our best early on in that game,” Hall said. “We played fairly well towards the end of the game, though. These guys take coaching really well, and that’s one of the best compliments you can receive from a coach.
“For two straight weeks we’ve been able to go in the locker room and make adjustments that have made us better in the second half. That’s a testament to our guys and their ability to adjust as we go.”
Cosby has scored just once in the first half, through two games this season, while allowing 34 points through those same two contests. On the reverse side, the Eagles are outscoring their opponents 32-8 in the second half of games so far this season.
The team has proven its ability to make adjustments as the game goes, but starting out better is an area it would still like to see improvement in.
“Playing someone that shows us what we saw of them on film would be a good start,” Hall said. “Both of our first two games, North Greene and Cloudland came out in sets we’d never seen before. We’ve been a little surprised by our first two opponents, which is why the way we’ve been able to adjust has been so important.”
Getting off to a stronger start may be imperative against Midway.
Last year, the Green Wave had a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, and carried a 35-0 lead into the half before wrapping up a 50-7 victory over the Eagles.
Midway’s ground attack played a big part in last year’s victory. The Green Wave carried the ball 27 times for 272 yards rushing, with four scores on the ground.
They were efficient throwing the ball, as well. And with Emmett Hegland back to lead their offense this season, a heavier dose of the passing game can be expected coming into this season’s meeting.
“Midway is a team that likes to spread you out and run shotgun a lot,” Hall said. “They do that to open up rushing lanes, but they’ve got a quarterback that’s more than capable of throwing the ball. I think they’ll look to go to the air more this year than they did a year ago.”
Hegland is similar to Cosby’s own Hunter Workman, in regards to extending plays with his legs.
Last year the Eagles limited him to just 27 yards on the ground, which is something they’ll hope to repeat to minimize his playmaking ability come Friday night.
“(Hegland) is very similar to Hunter,” Hall said. “He’s capable of throwing the ball, but if you over-pursue in your pass rush he’ll beat you with his legs. It’s going to be important for us to be solid in the secondary, and get some containment pressure on him to keep him from getting outside the pocket.”
Offensively, the Eagles have picked up where they left off a year ago.
Through two games they’re averaging 207 yards of offense per game, as well as 19 points per game.
In week one, the Eagles’ ground game proved dominant by putting up 250 yards on the ground. Last week, though, it was the passing game that saw a boost by getting them in the end zone twice in the second half against Cloudland.
“We’re just taking what the defense gives us,” Hall said. “Keeping it simple. In that first week, against North Greene, we were able to pick up six yards a carry. So, we stayed on the ground. Last week, Cloudland loaded the box and forced us to throw the ball, so we did.
“I was pleased to see we were able to move the ball through the air. I know we’ve got talented receivers, and Hunter has improved every year with throwing the ball.”
Finding a balance will be key this week. Last year, Cosby ran the ball for 106 yards against Midway, which wasn’t enough to allow it to open up the passing game and keep pace with the Green Wave.
“We’ve got to win the battle up front,” Hall said. “I feel confident that if we get tot he second level of their defense we’ve got a chance at creating some chunk plays.”
