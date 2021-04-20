NEWPORT—Monday wasn't the start to the week the Cocke County Lady Red had hoped for.
Cocke County dropped both games in a twin bill to South Greene on Monday. The first game played to a 7-4 result, the second finished 14-8, both in favor of the visiting Lady Rebels.
The Lady Red had a narrow lead going into the seventh, but gave up four late runs with no response in the first game. The second saw South Greene jump out to a 9-1 lead that forced Cocke County (6-9) to rally. That rally ultimately fell short, though.
In total, CCHS had 19 hits and nine RBIs on the day.
Paige Niethammer and Kimberly Ottinger each had the hot bats in game one. Both were 2-for-3 from the plate. Ottinger had a team-leading three RBIs. Niethammer added one of her own.
Ashley Allen and Becca Turner each led the Lady Red in hits in game two, both going 2-for-3. Allen and Jayla Ensley led in RBIs with two apiece. Kaitlin Bible also had a multi-hit performance, as she finished 2-for-4.
Senior hurler Kourtney Clevenger pitched in both games. She wen the distance in game one and pitched half the game in the nightcap.
Clevenger struck out five between both games, four of which came in the day's opening contest.
South Greene had the first two runs on the board in the top half of the first in game one, and maintained a 2-0 lead through the top of the fourth.
The Lady Red got on the board after a one-out RBI single off the bat of Niethammer. Ottinger picked up a sacrifice-RBI on the following at-bat to tie the game at 2-all going into the fifth.
South Greene reclaimed the lead on a two-out RBI single in the top of the sixth. Ottinger put CCHS on top for the first time in the game with a one-out, two-RBI double driven into left for a 4-3 advantage going into the seventh.
The Lady Rebels pushed four across in the top of the seventh.
The first run scored on an error, tying the game. The go-ahead run scored on a one-out, RBI triple flown into right field. One out away from retiring the side, Cocke County gave up two more runs on back-to-back base hits to make it a 7-4 South Greene lead going into the bottom half.
Cocke County put two on with no outs, but ran into a double play and was retired on a groundout in the next two at-bats.
Game two saw South Greene put five on the board in the first, and add four more in the second.
The Lady Red got one across in the first. Bible tripled in the lead-off spot, allowing Ensley to bring her in on a sac-fly RBI flown out to center field. CCHS put two more on with two outs, but left them stranded.
Cocke County put two on to start the second. Clevenger scored on an error after reaching on a lead-off walk. Bible, who reached on the same error, scored after an RBI single from Ensley. Turner scored on an error during Ensley's at-bat, and Allen drove a ball into center for an RBI double to cut the Lady Rebels' lead in half to 9-5.
After both teams went scoreless in the third, South Greene outscored CCHS 2-1 in the fourth. Allen picked up another RBI on a one-out single, but the Lady Rebels led 11-6 going into the final inning.
South Greene plated three more to make it a 14-6 lead going to the bottom of the last. Turner picked up an RBI on a one-out double flown into center field. Clevenger had the Lady Red's final run after stealing home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.