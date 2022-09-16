COSBY — Entering Thursday night’s rivalry matchup with Cosby, CCMS football coach Pedro Gudger already knew his passing game worked well.
After all, that’s the way he had set it up between quarterback Spencer Moore — who also serves as a tailback, receiver and kick returner — and newcomer Tyson Sutton, who plays multiple positions as well.
“I said it from day one when Tyson came to me,” said Gudger. “I said, ‘I want to get you at quarterback. Because I want to use Spencer at running back, at receiver, and I want to do you the same way if you learn the routes.’”
“Learn the routes,” he told Sutton, “and I’ll get you all the touchdowns you want.”
On Thursday night, Sutton and Moore both reaped the rewards to the tune of a 34-0 Cocke County victory.
But that effort came somewhat begrudgingly for Gudger, who spent the first 24 minutes trying to tinker with the Roosters’ running game.
The result: a 6-0 CCHS lead at halftime, with Moore finding Sutton for 78 yards and a score yet no conversion.
The teams also traded multiple defensive stops, and CCMS came away with a strip courtesy of Zander Hale.
“We tried to try some new stuff in the first half,” Gudger summarized. “I like to spread it out and keep them thinking and allow our run to work a little bit on the outside.
“But they were hard-nosed,” he said of the Eagles. “They were really on top of it.”
“So,” added Gudger, “we had to go back to what’s been working.”
The results came quickly.
Moore took the second-half kickoff for a 70-yard touchdown, then he and Sutton switched places as Moore hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Sutton.
The pair switched back in the fourth quarter with Moore hitting Sutton for another touchdown, giving them three touchdowns together on the night.
Moore’s fourth score came on his return, and he added another through the air on a pass to Kaleb Sisk with under three minutes left to play.
“Kaleb will tell you all day long he can’t catch,” said Gudger with a chuckle. “It was shocking that he actually caught one.”
Up next, CCMS will gear up for next Thursday’s away matchup at Gatlinburg-Pittman.
Cosby, meanwhile, will host Hancock Middle School on Monday.
