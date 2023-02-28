ELIZABETHTON — This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Cocke County Lady Red. That’s what many said, at least, after they lost a core group of seniors to graduation.
But they didn’t listen.
Instead, Chris Mintz’s team has ignored what was supposed to happen, using a young roster to flip the aforementioned narrative on its head.
Not only have the Lady Red now won region tournament games in two consecutive seasons, with one coming in a 69-60 region quarterfinal win over Unicoi County on Friday — they have also notched 20 or more wins for two straight seasons, the first time that has been done since the late 1980s.
Except then, after all that history, came the biggest test yet — a Monday night region semifinal matchup against Greeneville.
The same team that has beaten Cocke County twice this season and looked for a third win on Monday.
And the same team that stormed back from a 16-point deficit last year to keep Cocke County out of its first sub-state appearance since 1988.
So all of that history and emotion was even more difficult to handle given Monday’s final result: a 75-68 Greeneville win in overtime, as the Lady Devils put an end to Cocke County’s 2023 season.
“I told them that nobody in the whole county thought we would be right back where we were at,” said CCHS coach Chris Mintz. “Taking a team like Greeneville — No. 3 in the state — to overtime, winning 20 games and putting ourselves in position like that.
“That was just a testament to how hard they’ve worked. To how much time they put in in the off-season to allow themselves to come out and compete like this.”
The loss brought an end to the careers of Paige Niethammer and Layni Duncan, seniors who have become best friends through the sport that tied them together in the first place.
“For three years, they’ve given their heart and soul to this program,” said Mintz. “I don’t think either one has ever missed a practice or a game or anything where they could have avoided it.
“They’re always there, and they always work hard. Hats off to them that they’re those type of kids, and I know both of them are going to do great things in life.”
Niethammer finished the night with 20 points, capping off her CCHS career with yet another solid performance.
But it was the play of her season-long offensive counterpart, freshman Blake Clevenger, that gave Cocke County a chance late.
With the Lady Red trailing 62-59 and needing a 3-pointer to tie, Clevenger leaned on her right foot and lofted a shot from beyond the arc with 1.5 seconds left.
Assistant Boddie Bible grabbed Mintz by the back of his polo out of excitement, Mintz raised his arms and did a fist pump, and the Lady Red mobbed Clevenger as she came back to the bench.
It was her biggest moment in a season that has been filled with them, and it provided Mintz even more of a look at what he is getting in No. 5 for her career.
“Yeah, we drew up that play for her,” Mintz said with a grin. “She’s just a gamer. To be a freshman, I can’t believe it. She just has ice-cold veins. She’s hit buzzer beaters at the half, and she’s phenomenal.
“She had one of the best freshman years I’ve ever coached. Just her poise and, in a big game like this with everything on the line, she made the shot.”
Now, though, Cocke County will reset for next season.
Things will certainly be different without Niethammer and Duncan, but Mintz is confident in where the program is headed.
“I told the young ones to look at the older ones, you know? They’ve put in the time and effort and had the first two 20-win seasons in 35 years,” said Mintz. “And we’re going to keep on going. They’re the next ones. Let’s put some time in this summer, get better and make another run at it.”
