NEWPORT—Winning is becoming a common theme the Cocke County High boys’ golf team could gladly get used to.
On Thursday the boys’ club picked up its second victory in a week, as it picked up another win on its home course. Cocke County topped Cherokee 169-181 in boys’ action. Cherokee’s girls defeated the Lady Red 107-113.
“It’s good to see a double-digit win in strokes for sure,” CCHS golf coach Jarrett Ramsey said. “It shows that they’re hungry. They want to go as low as they can, and if they don’t then they’re not satisfied. That’s what I like to see.”
Picking up the win was nice enough, but to do so by a double-digit margin shows how much progress the program has made in recent years.
When Ramsey first took over the CCHS golf team, the boys’ program was in rough shape. Rarely were the Fighting Cocks in contention for medalist rounds or victories. And at larger events, finishing near the top half of the field was essentially out of the question.
The program has since reversed course, though, which has become evident over the past week. Cocke County now has two victories in its last three outings, and has had individuals post medalist rounds in each of those events.
“It’s just a testament to the work the guys are putting in,” Ramsey said. “They didn’t like losing and it shows. They’ve put in work and that shows too.”
Freshman Kaden Shropshire has provided a significant lift to the team, which has been evident in his back-to-back medalist rounds he secured over the last week. But even when he doesn’t post the lowest round of the day, he has teammates that are capable of filling that void.
“The fact that Kaden shoots a 40, and considers it a bad day, says a lot about his talent and determination,” Ramsey said. “I fully expect him to bounce back with another low round in our next match.”
Thus was the case for Iverson Poe on Thursday. Poe shot a career low round of 39 against Cherokee on the CCHS home course. In his second season with the program, Poe has showcased tremendous progression and the ability to lead the team at any moment.
“It’s a great feeling to know that you have guys like Iverson that can step up when some of your others aren’t playing their best rounds,” Ramsey said. “The conditions weren’t the best today. It was real muddy and wet all around the course.
“These guys have a lot of grit, though. They played through it. Iverson is an outstanding player. He can grind through even the most difficult of situations, and I think that showed in his round today.”
Cocke County’s next three matches will occur on the road, beginning Monday with a trip to Creekside Plantation where it’ll face South-Doyle.
