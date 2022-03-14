It was a valiant effort from the Lady Red softball team Monday evening as they battled back to force extras against the Lady Bulldogs of Claiborne County. Unfortunately they would go on to fall to Claiborne 6-2 in nine innings.
The biggest hit of the home opener came from Lady Red senior Kimberly Ottinger. Ottinger lined a ball over the head of the right fielder, which scored the pinch runner and knotted the game at two. She would slide in with a triple but was left stranded.
Lady Red pitcher Kourtney Clevenger held the Lady Bulldogs at bay for seven innings after a pair of errors let two come across in the first inning. Claiborne broke the game open in the ninth by putting up four runs in the top half of the inning. Cocke County went quietly in the bottom half to suffer their first loss of the season.
