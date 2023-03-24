COSBY — A key portion of Theodore Roosevelt’s “The Man in the Arena” reads as follows:
The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming.
The piece goes on to discuss the importance of “daring greatly” for a man who lives in such a way that — win or lose, fly or fall — he will never belong with “those timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
Whether they know it or not, the Cosby Eagles have their own version of that man in Andruw Hefner.
And no night this season has exemplified that better than Tuesday when the Cosby senior walked off the dusk-filtered field.
By the end of the Eagles’ 23-10 loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman, Hefner’s wiry frame was caked in dirt from head to toe.
Dirt spread across his face, the brown mixing with the final remnants of eye black that had long since smeared and faded from sweat.
Dirt showed on his arms, jersey, pants and cleats, encrusted in a way that perhaps no wash could ever fully remove.
And dirt even collected around his mouth, making his teeth appear even whiter as he smiled sheepishly while explaining his appearance.
“That’s how it is, man,” said Hefner. “You’ve got to give it your all.”
That is the way Hefner has operated this season, his final go-around driving him to become a leader in the dugout and a “demon” on the base paths.
“It means a lot,” added Cosby assistant Cole Shelton, who offered that moniker — demon — to Hefner during a postgame speech Tuesday. “This is mine and (Travis) Sane’s first year, and we didn’t know how the guys would take it with us taking over.
“Hef has been here since day one. So him getting everybody else fired up makes the others play better. He comes every day with a chip on his shoulder.”
The same was true Tuesday night — even literally — as Hefner was plunked three times.
The ball’s consistent thud against Hefner’s left shoulder did not matter, though. Just as it does not matter how he reaches first base each time he digs in to bat.
What does matter? His mindset — and the result it yields.
“As soon as I step up to the plate, my first thing is that I’m not getting out, no matter what,” said Hefner. “That’s just how it is.”
Whether by being hit or getting a hit, each one of Hefner’s trots to first puts him in the perfect spot to do what he has done best for Cosby — and, at 13 stolen bases in three games, third overall in the state — thus far this season.
“He gets on base, most of the time I don’t even have to give him a sign,” said Shelton. “He knows his role. And that’s stealing bases. That’s what wins ballgames.”
Hefner’s effort has not fulfilled Shelton’s statement so far this year, as the Eagles are 0-3 ahead of this weekend’s matchup at Cocke County.
But that does not mean Hefner has stopped sprinting.
If anything, the losses have only driven him harder, made him take bigger leads and faster slides, because he possesses an unyielding pressure to win.
“I really took it upon myself,” he said of this season. “I wanted to be the leader of this team and help do everything I could for us to be on top.”
That might include an occasional finger wag or two as he hovers on the base paths, maybe a phrase or a bit of eye contact toward the pitcher — anything to throw the opposition off its game.
Ultimately, though, it is Hefner’s quick speed — which comes naturally, as his mother used to run track — that pairs best with his honest, try-me-if-you-dare attitude.
“They hate him,” said Shelton with a chuckle. “Every opposing catcher has yet to throw him out. There’s not been a pitcher to pick him off. He’s an absolute terror out there on the base paths.”
“If he’s getting on base, I don’t care what pitcher it is — they’ve absolutely had a bad day,” added Sane. “He gets these leads, and they can’t do anything with him. He’s so fast that it’s hard to throw him out.”
Hefner will also make stops on defense — one of which included a diving grab in left field against G-P.
But the real rub, the real success? It will come for Cosby in the same way it has come for Hefner on the base paths: through pure, gritty effort.
So tired was Hefner on Tuesday night that, at one point, he slid back into first base and buried his head, the area around him clouded with dust.
He was not injured. He was not upset. He was just tired and needed a second to catch his breath.
Sane knelt down and asked Hefner if he needed a base runner.
“No,” Hefner told him. “I ain’t getting one.”
He said the same thing later to Shelton, as he needed a moment again after tumbling into third base.
“He’s absolutely left his whole 110% on the field,” Sane said of Hefner. “If I could have nine players like Hefner, we’d absolutely have a ball team.”
As Sane said that on Tuesday, he cast one more glance over to Hefner — now seated in the dugout, taking one last breather in his dust-clad gear — and offered one more bit of wholistic perspective.
“If all of them will just take a step back and look at him and all he puts into it — it’s literally blood, sweat and tears,” said Sane. “Every game, every practice, he puts his heart and soul into it. And that’s what leaders do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.