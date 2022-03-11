NEWPORT—Cocke County High School’s tennis program is returning a solid group of players for 2022 season. Several newcomers to the team on both the boys and girls side of the net have head coach Wade Wester hoping for a successful year in his tenth season.
Both won five matches each in the 2021 season and are looking for more victories in 2022. Returning for the boys this year will be Easton Smith, John Rivera, Chaz Starnes and Cole Miller. The girls team features returning players Emily Shropshire, Sarah Bradshaw, Piper Stalin and Ally McNabb.
New to the program for 2022 is senior Hunter Messer. For the girls, Alyssa Patterson, Kaylee Hannah and Leah Hannah look to make an impact in their first season on the team.
Wester expects both teams to be competitive as they take the court in the 2022 season. “We are a very young team so each practice and each match I expect the team to improve and be competitive throughout the year,” Wester said.
“The players on this team have great attitudes and get along with each other, which always makes for a fun productive tennis season.”
The biggest issue that Wester foresees is the team’s youth. He hopes to overcome that obstacle as they season goes on.
“Our biggest obstacle and hurdle is how young we are and our lack of experience. Our success will rest on how much we can improve from now until the end of the season.”
Wester expects the strong support of the assistant coaching staff to pay major dividends with the youth of his team. Many have prior playing experience and wisdom they are passing along to the players.
“The amazing coaching staff we have is going to be one of the biggest factors for success this year. We are blessed to have assistant coaches Jordan Keller, Steve McNabb, Lindsey McNabb, Lisa Kelley and Mrs. Stalin-Williams. The players receive individual instruction and attention due to the ratio of players to coaches. Each coach loves the game, has competed in the past and passionately shares their skills with the players.”
The 2022 schedule will be travel laden for the team as the majority of matches are played away from the friendly confines of the Newport City Park. CCHS will face off against Morristown East on March 21 to open the season. The lone home match will be played on April 21 against the Greeneville Green Devils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.