Elementary hoops teams took the floor once more on Wednesday Thursday of this week, and there was plenty of action across the county.
To start things off, the Cosby Lady Eagles beat the Northwest Lady Patriots 31-8. Katey Moore led Cosby with 16 points, followed by Zayli Spencer with seven. Piper Whaley accounted for four points, while Ava Meeker and Addie Cline totaled two points each.
Alivia McGraw scored all eight points for Northwest.
In the boys' game, the Patriots grounded the Eagles by a score of 52-20, courtesy of 22 points from Tyson Sutton. Donovan Campos added 13 points, while Juda Oliva scored 10. Cairo Gayton had four points for Northwest, and Zander Hale and Carmelo Hurst scored two points and one point, respectively.
Colton Jenkins led Cosby with 10 points, while Aiden McGaha scored four. Jackson Young and Gage McCarty had three points apiece, and Zion Guthrie rounded out the total with two points.
Meanwhile, Smoky Mountain took down Del Rio in both matchups. The Lady Bears won 36-9 with 14 points from Jacey Ball. Azariah Spurgeon, Mattie Rush and Haven Ramsey put up four points each, Kassie Davis and Mycelia Baker scored three points each, and Faith Walsh and Sophia Summerlin finished off Smoky's scoring with two points apiece.
Mackenna Howard and Cheyenne Kear scored five and four points, respectively, for the Lady Trojans.
The Bears won 54-36, as Brody Stooksbury scored 16 points and Ezra Spurgeon added 12. Tyler Benson finished with nine points, Johnnie Merkle had eight, and Michael Carter totaled six. Levi Reed added three points off a triple in the fourth quarter.
For the Trojans, Eli Sprouse poured in a game-high 23 points. Mayson Turner added 11, and Chase Burgin put up two points.
Another sweep came in the Parrottsville-Edgemont matchups, with the Lady Parrotts winning 46-17 and the Parrotts winning 49-25.
Georgia Knight paced Parrottsville with 17 points, while Loretta Kickliter added 12. Mallory Nease scored seven points, Ella Beth Kickliter totaled four, and Chloe Niethammer, Macey Nease and Molly Laymon had two points each.
Jaylen Moore led Edgemont with eight points, followed by Lakelynn Fowler with five and Lynckon Haynes with four.
On the boys' side, John Dillon Ramsey led Parrottsville with 15 points. Logan Bowlin and Vicente Ramos scored seven points each, Braelyn Talley and Abe Kickliter scored five points each, and Easton Whitlock and Dalton Trentham totaled three points each. Meanwhile, Jayden Huskey put up four points.
The Panthers were led by DaShaun Henderson, who had eight points, and Levi Sepulveda, who scored six. Lincoln Chambers added five points, Brayden Laws had four, and Channing Cobbs finished off Edgemont's scoring with two.
To wrap up the in-county matchups this week, Grassy Fork beat Bridgeport in both games. The Lady Ravens ran past the Rockets 43-20, while the Ravens won 40-32.
Ava Wheeler led Grassy with a game-high 17 points. Ripley Groat and Bella Stanton had nine and eight points, respectively, while Stella Raines finished with five. Kenzie Ledford and Paislee Clark totaled two points apiece.
Matisse Bible led Bridgeport with 12 points, and four different players -- Taylor Donley, Arianna Mendez, Carleigh Posey and Kennedi Blankenship -- accounted for two points apiece.
Asher Faison put up a game-high 22 points for Grassy, followed by 12 points for Eli Gilliam and six for Draiden Sneed.
Ethan Bradshaw and Addy Pack had nine points each for the Rockets, and Jayden Holt added six. Rider Finchum and Elijah Hill finished with four points apiece.
Finally, on eight grade night, Newport Grammar roared past Bulls Gap in both matchups: 68-12 for the Lady Warriors and 41-20 for the Warriors.
Ellie Proffitt put up a game-high 26 points, 22 in the first half alone. Hayden Carter followed suit with 18 points, while Karmine Carmichael and Bentleigh Morris had nine and six points, respectively. Meredith Grooms totaled five points, and Jaylee Lane and Brooke Broyles notched two points apiece.
Spencer Moore scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Warriors, while Talon Leas and Parker Ford totaled eight and six points, respectively. Romon Martinez-Hazelwood, Eli Ramsey and Zachary Williams had three points each.
Up next, both NGS teams will continue prepping for the TMSAA area tournament, while county teams will look toward their own tournament at the end of January.
Make-up games are slated for January 19th and will include Bridgeport at Edgemont and Smoky Mountain at Del Rio, with both set to start at 6 p.m.
The tournament bracket will be finalized on Friday, January 20th.
