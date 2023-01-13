Elem hoops 1

Elementary basketball action took place across the county on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. See the article for more on each matchup. 

 Jake Nichols

Elementary hoops teams took the floor once more on Wednesday Thursday of this week, and there was plenty of action across the county.

To start things off, the Cosby Lady Eagles beat the Northwest Lady Patriots 31-8. Katey Moore led Cosby with 16 points, followed by Zayli Spencer with seven. Piper Whaley accounted for four points, while Ava Meeker and Addie Cline totaled two points each.

