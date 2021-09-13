The Southeastern Conference released dates for each school’s conference games late last week.
The conference office previously announced each school’s home and away opponents for the 2021-22 season in July, but assigned dates to each matchup Thursday.
Tennessee’s 18-game SEC schedule begins with a matchup against Alabama, the league’s 2021 regular-season and tournament champion. The Vols are scheduled to travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, marking Tennessee’s earliest start date to SEC play since the 2016-17 season.
A week later, on Wednesday, Jan. 5, the Vols return to Knoxville for their SEC home opener against Ole Miss.
Other notable home conference showdowns include contests against LSU (Saturday, Jan. 22), Florida (Wednesday, Jan. 26), Kentucky (Tuesday, Feb. 15), Auburn (Saturday, Feb. 26) and Arkansas (Saturday, March 5).
Games against South Carolina (Tuesday, Jan. 11), Texas A&M (Tuesday, Feb. 1) and Vanderbilt (Saturday, Feb. 12) round out Tennessee’s home schedule.
In addition to the conference opener at Alabama, Tennessee’s noteworthy SEC road matchups include games at LSU (Saturday, Jan. 8), at Kentucky (Saturday, Jan. 15) and at Arkansas (Saturday, Feb. 19).
The Vols are also set to play at Vanderbilt (Tuesday, Jan. 18), at South Carolina (Saturday, Feb. 5), at Mississippi State (Wednesday, Feb. 9), at Missouri (Tuesday, Feb. 22) and at Georgia (Tuesday, March 1).
The SEC Tournament is scheduled to be contested from Wednesday, March 9 through Sunday, March 13 in Tampa, Florida.
Times and television information for the 2021-22 regular season SEC schedule will be released at a later date.
This summer, Tennessee announced its 2021-22 non-conference slate, highlighted by a trip to the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in November, a road game at Colorado, neutral-site games against Texas Tech and Memphis, and a road contest against Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Coming off of a fourth-place league finish last season, the Vols are set to add the nation’s fourth-ranked recruiting class to a group of experienced veterans, led by super-senior forward John Fulkerson and guards Victor Bailey Jr., Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi.
