COSBY—To say a program is ‘getting a good one’ when it comes to Cosby’s Lauren Ford is a drastic understatement.
A multi-sport star in her four years at Cosby High School, Ford forged her own path to the next level to compete in collegiate athletics. Beginning next year, University of Tennessee Southern will come to know the winning pedigree she brings to a program.
“It means a lot to me, personally, to see Lauren sign to continue her career at the next level,” Cosby coach Cody Lowe said. “Lauren is one that’s worked for everything she’s got. She’s the first one of this class that I inherited as a freshmen to sign, which makes it all the more special. Seeing the hard work pay off is great.”
The institution bears a new name ahead of the next academic calendar for 2021-22.
Formerly known as Martin Methodist College, the private institution in Pulaski, Tenn. goes public this year after being acquired by the University of Tennessee. The school is now branded as the UT Southern Fire Hawks.
Ford enters a women’s basketball program that is coming off a 7-13 season with an exit in the second round of the Mid-South Conference Tournament in 2021. She expects to go in and make an immediate difference given all she’s achieved at the high school level.
