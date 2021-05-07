COSBY—The Cosby Eagles entered the opening round of the District 2-A Tournament looking to take advantage of a fresh start.
However, that new beginning was cut short in an 11-9 defeat to the Jellico Blue Devils in Thursday’s first round play-in game, bringing their season to an end.
Thursday was a microcosm of Cosby’s season as a whole. It started out rough, but just as it was turning the corner it was all over.
“We’re getting close, and I know it’s going to happen,” Cosby coach Justin Hite said. “Sometimes you knock, sometimes you kick, and sometimes you have to use some C-4 to get through the door, but we’re close.
“I really believe we just ran out of time in this one. The longer it went the more it was shifting back to us. If we had forced an eighth inning there’s no doubt in my mind we win this game.”
Jellico put up six runs in the first inning, which proved to be the deciding factor. By the end of the second inning it held an 8-1 lead.
“That first inning stings,” Hite said. “There’s always been that one inning that’s been our bugaboo. In the past, though, we’d give up those six runs and just lie down. But tonight, we fought back. That’s a direct reflection of these guys and their inability to quit.”
Cosby made up ground in a hurry, pushing six runs across in the third to make it an 8-7 game going into the fourth. The Eagles had five RBIs on six hits in the frame to narrow the gap and turn fortunes back in their favor.
“We faced a pitcher with a college arm, that’s going to pitch for the University of the Cumberlands, and we chased him off the mound,” Hite said. “It would have been real easy to pack it in, but we strung some great innings together and gave ourselves a chance.”
The Blue Devils came back with two runs in the fifth, and a solo shot home run in the sixth.
The Eagles cut the deficit down to two going into the seventh, and put the tying runs on before Jellico got out of it on a game-winning strikeout to close the win and move on to the main bracket.
Cosby had 10 hits and seven RBIs in Thursday’s season-ending loss. Brad Warden led the team in hits and RBIs, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Cyler Davis followed with a 2-for-3 showing at the plate to push across a pair of runs.
Dominic Cowles was a perfect 2-for-2 from the plate, and gave the Eagles a chance with his performance on the mound.
After giving up eight runs in the first two innings, he only allowed three more the rest of the way and finished his final game in an Eagles uniform with 11 strikeouts.
“What he did shouldn’t be lost in all of what happened today,” Hite said. “That’s brutal to give up six in the first, and he very easily could’ve pouted or started berating his teammates, but he gave us a chance. He went back out inning after inning and attacked hitters, and gave our offense a chance to catch back up.”
The end of the season marks the third under Hite’s leadership, although it might as well just be the second after the 2020 season was called shortly after it began.
All year long the team worked to get back to where they finished that first season with Hite at the helm, and looked to be turning the corner just before Thursday’s first-round district tourney defeat.
The program won’t take much time to dwell on what could have been, though. Instead, everything is focused on the future on getting back to work for the 2022 season.
“I really hate this for these seniors,” Hite said. “They’ve helped build a foundation. Hunter Workman, Doyne Calina and Logan Cline, all multi-sport guys, have all laid the foundation for our future. I’ve got some young kids coming back that I’m excited about, and the work ethic is there.
“We’re going to take a day or two off, but then we’re prepping for next year. Because this gut feeling we’ve got right now is not something we’re going to go through again next year.”
