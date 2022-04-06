Tennessee women's basketball standout Rae Burrell has accepted an invitation to be in New York City on Monday for WNBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm and will be among 12 prospects in attendance
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the picks live on ESPN with exclusive coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The draft will also be available live on the ESPN App.
Top prospects will take part live as the WNBA Draft presented by State Farm returns to an in-person event for the first time since 2019, with the acclaimed Spring Studios, located in the Tribeca section of New York and the home to such iconic events as Fashion Week and The Tribeca Film Festival, serving as the venue for the evening's events.
