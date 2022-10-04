TILLMAN

FILE — Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman walks off the field after being injured during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Akron on Sept. 17, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said Monday, Oct. 3, that Tillman had surgery on his left ankle to speed up recovery from an injury.

 Wade Payne, AP Photo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said Monday that Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman had surgery to speed up recovery from an injury.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound graduate hurt his left ankle in Tennessee’s rout of Akron and did not play in the Vols’ win over Florida on Sept. 24. The eighth-ranked Vols (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) visit No. 25 LSU (4-1, 2-10) on Saturday.

