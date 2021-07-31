When Josh Ellis came to Cocke County High School the odds were already stacked against him.
He entered high school athletics already at a disadvantage due to a prior injury, but that didn't stop him from overcoming the obstacles to achieve his dreams.
Those dreams officially became reality on Wednesday, as the multi-sport athlete finalized his journey by signing to continue his baseball career at the collegiate level with Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Ky.
With his signature, Ellis will join a program coming off a season that ended in the NCCAA (National Christian College Athletic Association) National World Series. It was the Eagles' second appearance in the national championship series, the first coming in 2017.
