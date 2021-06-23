OMAHA, Neb.—Tennessee pitcher Blade Tidwell was named a first team Freshman All-American by Perfect Game on Monday.
Tidwell is the 20th Vol to earn Freshman All-America honors in program history and the first since Sean Hunley in 2018. He is also the fifth UT player to garner All-America status this season, setting a program record.
The Loretto, Tennessee, native has been in Tennessee's weekend rotation since week one and is tied for the team lead with 17 games started. His 3.57 ERA is the lowest among UT's starting pitchers while his 10 wins and 87 strikeouts both rank second on the team.
Tidwell was named to the SEC All-Freshman team as well and boasts an impressive 10-3 record this year. His 10 victories are tied for the second most by a freshman in program history. He has been sensational over his past seven starts, posting a 6-1 record while allowing two or fewer earned runs five times in that span.
