NEWPORT—After winning the regular season title, the Braves completed the sweep of the top spot in the 11-13 year-old Smoky Mountain Baseball division on Tuesday.
The Braves took an early lead in the first inning and built on it to capture the 2021 title with an 11-3 victory over the regular season and tournament runner-up Yard Goats in the championship game held at Newport City Park.
Talon Leas picked up the win on the mound for the Braves. He fanned 11 with a complete game.
The Yard Goats got on the board first in the top half of the opening frame. Maxx Jenkins got on base from the lead-off position and made his way around the base path to bring in the tie-breaking run.
The Braves came back with three runs in the bottom half, as Leas, Aiden Butler and David Baker all pushed across the plate to take a 3-1 lead.
Leas struck out the side in order to open the second, which set up a game-breaking run for his Braves in the bottom half.
After batting around in the first, the Braves went through the lineup again in the second, but this time plated six more runs to take a 9-1 lead.
Leas, Butler and Baker all made it around the base path once more. Lofton Ford, Evan Provencal and Boedy Smith each brought in the additional three runs to make it an eight-run margin.
The Yard Goats got runs back in the third and fourth frames.
Jenkins crossed the plate for the second time in the game in the top of the third, and Brody Hudson accounted for their third run of the night.
Hudson also came in for relief in the bottom of the third and retired the side in order with a pair of punch outs to keep the Braves from padding their lead.
Baker and Smith each scored in the bottom of the fourth before the 90-minute clock ran out, giving the Braves the eight-run win and the championship for the 2021 season.
