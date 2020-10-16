ALCOA—Last week, Cosby High Lady Eagles coach James Groat noted the key to success against District 2-A perennial power Alcoa is getting in front of them early.
Cosby did that with a goal in the first minute, but the Lady Tornadoes refused to be denied.
Vying for its fourth consecutive district crown, Alcoa scored six unanswered to overcome an early deficit, knocking off Cosby 6-1 in Thursday's District 2-A championship game.
"They're Alcoa," Groat said. "They got mad and came at us. They're big, strong and physical. There's a reason they've been district champs for four years in a row. I still have no doubt we can compete with them, but everyone has to play a perfect game to do so. We didn't do that, tonight."
Leah Murray had the lone goal for Cosby (9-4-1), finding the back of the net in the first minute. Alcoa (7-6-1) responded with goals in the third and eighth minutes. The Lady T's added a third goal in the 38th minute to make it a 3-1 advantage for them going into the half.
"I'm not one for making excuses," Groat said. "But when you compare their depth to ours. We got tired. And it's understandable given how they're able to rotate people more, and their style of play just wears on you."
All three of Alcoa's second-half goals came in the final 16 minutes of play, as it held the Lady Eagles without many scoring opportunities in hopes of a comeback over the entirety of the final 40 minutes of play.
"We were on our heels for most of the second half," Groat said. "We didn't quit, but once you've been banged on for so long you get wore down. We gave it all we had, but in the end they were able to wear us down."
Shelby Knight led Alcoa in goals with a hat trick, scoring her third and final goal of the evening in the 67th minute. Bonnie Lauderback, who posted a hat trick when the two teams met a week ago, had the Lady Tornadoes' first goal in the third minute, but didn't score again the rest of the night.
Also scoring goals for Alcoa were Kaleea Scales and Abby Sullivan.
Despite the loss, the season is not over for the Lady Eagles. They'll move on to the regional round of the postseason, as they'll travel to take on Chuckey-Doak in the Region 1-A semifinals on Tuesday.
"We lost to them earlier in the season, 2-1," Groat said. "I thought it was a highly contested, but even game. Fortunately we have film we can study, and we'll do plenty of that. I expect a battle on Tuesday."
Tuesday's matchup will be the third time in four years that Cosby and Chuckey-Doak will have faced off in the region semifinals. Chuckey-Doak won that battle in 2017 by a 5-1 margin, while Cosby got the better of the Lady Black Knights a year ago with a 9-3 victory.
The winner of those semifinal matchups went on to advance to the state tournament later in the postseason.
Cosby and Chuckey-Doak will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Chuckey-Doak High School next Tuesday. The winner will advance to the Region 1-A championship, and secure a spot in the Class A Sectional round.
