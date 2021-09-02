The Cocke County Lady Red picked up their first district win of the season on Thursday.
After setting the tone with a dominant first set, the Lady Red swept the Sevier County Bearettes for a 3-0 win in straight sets (25-5, 25-17, 25-18).
It’s not only the first District 2-AAA win of the year for the program, but the first under new head coach Heather Williams.
Paige Niethammer led the team in kills with six. Shayna Williams led in total points with three kills and five aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.