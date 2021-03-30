NEWPORT—From a freshman forcing extra innings to a senior putting the final touches on a come from behind win, the Cocke County Lady Red went through it all on Monday.
Staring down a 2-0 deficit and down to their final out in the bottom of the last inning, CCHS freshman Jayla Ensley stepped to the plate and shot off a bases-clearing triple that tied the game and forced an eighth inning.
Once the Lady Red got out of the top half, senior Kaitlin Bible was rung in on a walk-off RBI double from fellow senior Ashley Allen to secure a 3-2 victory over Chuckey-Doak.
“I’ve seen Jayla over many years step up in big spots for me playing softball,” CCHS coach Danny Hartsell said. “It’s a little different watching her make a big play tonight at a big time moment in a high school setting.
“I’m elated for Ashley, as well. She’s been in a little bit of a slump, and we need to get her back on track. Maybe this is the spark she needs.”
Cocke County (3-2) dropped its season opener to Chuckey-Doak to start the year, 6-4. Since then the Lady Red have won three of their last four as district play begins to loom large on the schedule.
“We’ve competed in every game we’ve played in,” Hartsell said. “This is the product of staying focused and working hard in practice. It’s a great feeling to me, but it’s even better for these kids because of how hard they work.
“I’ve said many times that we can coach them and work them hard, but ultimately it’s up to them to go out and make the plays to win.”
As a team, Cocke County had seven hits with all three runs coming on RBIs. Ensley led the team in RBIs with her 2-out, 2-RBI shot in the seventh that pushed the game into extras and afforded the Lady Red a shot at the win.
Chuckey-Doak put runners in scoring position in each of the first two frames but failed to get either runner across. Kimberly Ottinger was the first for CCHS to reach base in the second, but she too would be stranded in scoring position.
The Lady Black Knights put the first runs on the board in the top of the third.
A sacrifice-fly RBI flown out to left allowed the first run to score after tagging up. C-D put the second run on the board with a 2-out RBI single to make it 2-0 game going into the bottom half of the frame.
Both teams were sat down in order through the bottom of the fourth. CCHS senior Sydney Cameron reached on an error in the fourth, and reached third via a stolen base and passed ball. She was gunned down in an attempt to cross the plate, though, keeping Cocke County at a 2-run margin.
Chuckey-Doak nearly had the win in hand in the sixth after loading the bases with just one out. Cocke County’s defense remained resilient, though, as Kourtney Clevenger picked up a pair of strikeouts to retire the side and get out of the jam without surrendering another run.
Clevenger finished the game with six strikeouts and surrendered just one walk in her eight innings of action on Monday.
Although the Lady Red couldn’t muster any magic at the plate in the bottom half of the sixth, their defense gave them a shot by turning a double play to get out of the top of the seventh after surrendering a lead-off single.
Chuckey-Doak sat the first two runners down, putting CCHS down to its final out while needing two runs with nobody on.
Cadence Gregg gave the Lady Red their first base-runner on a single grounded into left. Clevenger reached on an error in the ensuing plate appearance to give Cocke County the two runs it needed on base and in scoring position.
Down to her final strike, Ensley stepped to the plate and blasted a 2-RBI triple deep into right field to tie the game and force extra innings in a 2-2 stalemate.
“That produced a lot of excitement in our dugout,” Hartsell said. “Our girls were as fired up as they’ve been in any game this season. This was one of those games we had to keep telling them to keep putting the ball in play and good things will happen. In the end, they did.”
C-D moved a runner into scoring position with one out in the top of the eighth, but Cocke County’s defense again stood strong.
After retiring the side, Bible put the winning run on with a lead-off single on a bunt, which set up Allen for the game-winning walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth to secure the victory.
