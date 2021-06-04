TUSCON, Ariz.—Tennessee junior Jake Rucker was named a third-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Thursday.
Rucker has been one of the top hitters in the SEC this season while having a career year for the Big Orange, leading the team and ranking second in the conference with 81 hits. Rucker also leads the league with 18 doubles and ranks third on the team with 50 RBI. The junior third baseman has had 22 multi-hit games and had a 16-game hit streak at one point this season.
The Greenbrier, Tennessee, native has set career highs in runs (43), hits (81), doubles (18), triples (two), home runs (seven), RBI (50), walks (24), total bases (124) and stolen bases (six) this season. Rucker was an All-SEC first team selection at third base this season, as well.
This marks the first postseason All-America honor for Rucker after earning preseason All-America accolades from Baseball America prior to this season. He and former Vol Alerick Soularie (2019) are the only two Tennessee players to earn All-America honors since 2016.
On top of his impressive individual achievements this season, Rucker has helped lead Tennessee to one of its best seasons in program history. The Vols won their first SEC Eastern Division championship since 1997 and advanced to their first SEC Tournament title game since 1995. UT is the No. 3 national seed in this year's NCAA Tournament, its highest in program history, after posting a 45-16 record.
