Consistent offense and a strong effort on the mound earned Tennessee its 10th midweek victory of the season after beating Xavier, 10-1, Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
UT (38-3) had a shutout for 26 of the 27 outs in the game, getting a terrific evening on the hill from all seven of its arms. Zander Sechrist was electric, turning in the longest outing of his career with 5.1 shutout innings. He struck out four while only allowing three baserunners. The sophomore southpaw tallied his fourth win of the season.
Trey Lipscomb posted his 17th multi-hit game of the season, while Cortland Lawson and Jordan Beck drove in three and two RBIs, respectively. Lawson also blasted Tennessee's only home run of the game, his eighth big fly of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.