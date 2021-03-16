AFTON—Despite a 3-run rally in the fifth, the Cocke County Lady Red came up short in their 2021 opener.
Locked in a 4-4 stalemate going to the bottom half of the sixth, Chuckey-Doak rattled off a pair of runs to propel it to a 6-4 season-opening victory over the Lady Red on Monday.
“We made a few too many mistakes to win a close game like this,” Lady Red first-year coach Danny Hartsell said. “We played really hard and fought through a lot of nerves, but we never gave up when we got down. In the end, we left too many runners on base. We’ve got to find a way to get them in.”
Senior Sydney Cameron still had a solid outing despite the loss, bringing in a pair of RBIs on a team-leading three hits in a 3-for-4 outing at the plate. As a team, Cocke County (0-1) cranked out 11 base hits. Jayla Ensley and Ashley Allen were the only other players to have multiple hits, each finishing with two apiece.
Cameron brought in the game’s first run on an RBI single to give CCHS the initial lead. The Lady Black Knights came back with a pair in the bottom half of the second to hold their first lead, 2-1, going into the third.
Chuckey-Doak added a run in the third, making it a 3-1 ball game going into the fourth.
Both teams went scoreless through the fourth, but the Lady Red found some life in the fifth.
In the top half, Cocke County churned out three runs to take a 4-3 lead. Chuckey-Doak got the tying run back in the bottom half, though, sending the game into the sixth at a 4-4 deadlock.
Cocke County was rendered scoreless again in the sixth, which allowed C-D to reclaim the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning at a 6-4 advantage.
The Lady Red put a runner on second in the top of the last, but could do no more. Chuckey-Doak held off a late scare from CCHS to pick up the season-opening victory.
