COSBY—The Cosby Lady Eagles are back in the win column.
After a rough stretch following their first victory of the year over Cherokee, the Lady Eagles notched their second win of the season in a 4-2 triumph over the Northview Academy Lady Cougars on Monday.
“I noticed a huge difference between our last game and tonight,” Cosby coach Tim Moss said. “Passing, communication and a desire to succeed was all there. This was a tough game, but our girls really came together and helped each other. We played as a team and this was a total team win.”
Freshman Addison Woods led Cosby (2-5) with her first career hat trick. Her three goals made all the difference, as she continues to piece together a strong start to her career on The Hill.
Her performance comes less than a week removed from having to sit out due to injury.
“Addi’s healed up and made a big impact tonight,” Moss said. “She has the potential to do a lot of great things here. She just needs to appreciate her ability and showcase it in a way that benefits the team. Cosby, for some strange reason has the ability to get some fast goal scorers, and she has the potential to be another one.”
Monday’s win comes as the start of a loaded three-game slate in four days for Cosby. The Lady Eagles close the three-game home stand on Thursday against Lakeway Christian, after taking on Morristown East on Tuesday — less than 24 hours removed from the Northview win.
Despite a loaded slate, the team isn’t worried about looking ahead, though. Instead, the focus remains on the task at hand, which was certainly the case in Monday night’s triumph.
“We’ve got to focus and take it game-by-game,” Moss said. “We focus on the present and that’ll help us prepare for what’s ahead of us. There’s nothing better than getting a win, though. Nothing can replace it.”
Cosby’s attack overwhelmed the Lady Cougars in the first half.
The Lady Eagles put nine shots on goal and kept possession largely on the Northview side of the field.
Woods notched the first goal in the 20th minute on a hard-hit ball by Kaymen Moss that bounced off the goal keeper and allowed Woods to come in and push it past her on the volley.
Alli Smith had Cosby’s second goal just five minutes later. It was her first goal of the season, and her career, as she came out for the program to start her junior season.
“Alli Smith scoring tonight was huge,” Moss said. “I’d been wanting to get her a goal all year. When she scored you saw the whole team come together and celebrate it. This team is really gelling right now and I’m proud of the way they’re coming together and performing.”
Northview got one back in the 27th minute to cut Cosby’s lead in half, but Woods booted in her second goal of the night in the 32nd minute to give the Lady Eagles a 3-1 lead at the half.
Moss made a change in goal before starting the second half, which looked to be a gutsy call with just a two-goal lead.
Ariel Ottinger — playing her first minutes at the position all season — moved to goal keeper to start the final 40 minutes, and remained there the rest of the game.
She allowed one ball to get past her on a volley in the 45th minute, but after that gathered herself and shutout the opposition the rest of the way.
“Ariel came up to me and said she wanted to play in the goal,” Moss said. “Who am I to tell her no when she approached me wanting to play a position? She’s had about two days of training in the goal, and there were some heart-stopping moments for the coach. But she’s learning and I’m proud of her.
“Gracie (Johnson) had some great saves in the first half, and she’s continuing to improve with the position. Gracie is also a senior, though. We’ve got to have someone that can play the position after this year. Ariel has certainly made her case to succeed that position.”
Ottinger had five saves in the second half to help preserve Cosby’s lead down the stretch.
With just a one-goal lead, Woods added her final goal of the night for some insurance. She picked up her first career hat trick in the 63rd minute to help put the win away.
“Our girls finally got the one thing their hard work has earned, and that’s a good win,” Moss said. “This was a solid performance all the way around. I can’t really say one performance stood out over another, because this was one of the more unified efforts we’ve had this season.”
