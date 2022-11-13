NEWPORT — Casey Ragan slid back and forth in his office chair last week, the energy bubbling over as he discussed his 2022-23 Cocke County boys’ basketball team.
“I’m excited,” he said with a grin. “I’m ready to get going.”
And the third-year head coach has good reason to feel so inclined.
Cocke County is coming off its most successful season in five years, having won almost half its games with its first regional tournament appearance since 2017.
“And we’re looking to go even further this year,” Ragan said simply. “That’s been the message, is that we did a lot of things last year we haven’t done in a while. Double-digit wins, getting to the region tourney, playing in the semis of the district tournament.”
“But that’s not where we want to be.”
So, where do the Fighting Cocks want to be at the end of this season?
Not just in the district tournament. Not just in the region tournament. Not even in at sub-state, which has been reached only once since 1969, in the 1985-1986 season.
No, they want to be the first Cocke County team to stroll into the Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State — site of the 2023 TSSAA State Basketball Tournament.
“My ultimate goal for them: we want to be the first team to make it to State,” said Ragan. “And I believe we can. We have a strong nucleus coming back, and we’re in a very competitive conference, but it’s nothing anything we can’t compete with.
“We’ve seen a lot of those teams, and I see no reason why we can’t be one.”
To reach that point, Ragan laid out a step-by-step plan for his team this off-season.
But CCHS will also need player-by-player contributions to make such a run.
The Fighting Cocks are anchored by a six-man senior class that boasts a wealth of experience.
Brazen Stewart and Baylor Baxter, both All-District last year. Lakkin France. Major Woods. Zeke Ramos. Colin Askew.
They’re all back this year, as are a couple of key sophomores in Oren Hazelwood and Kyler Hayes, who was an All-District selection as a freshman last season.
“There’s no substitute for experience,” summarized Ragan. “And those guys have a lot of it.”
He also mentioned another pivotal name in Rolando Campos, one of three juniors on the roster, as well as a bit of an X-factor in Ethan Fine.
Still, Cocke County will go as its seniors do. So it certainly helps that Ragan — the offensive coordinator for football — has coached four of his six seniors in multiple sports.
More specifically, though, Ragan has had plenty of conversations with Baxter — CCHS’s starting quarterback for three seasons, and Stewart — who was Baxter’s favorite target at wide receiver.
Both are captains for CCHS, and for good reason.
“It makes it a lot easier,” said Ragan. “Obviously I’ve coached those guys for a long time in both sports, so it just makes our relationship better.
“They know what I expect and lead and get those other guys to fall in line, especially the ones I don’t have in football.”
Ragan dug even deeper on Stewart, who will be running the floor at point guard — the same way Ragan did years ago.
“The trust factor is huge,” said Ragan. “I’ve talked with Brazen a lot. As a point guard myself, I want that position to be taken care of, and I think Brazen does a great job of that.
“There’s not many kids I trust more than him. That’s why he’s my point guard.”
Baxter, meanwhile, serves as a utility player and fills whatever role CCHS may need on any given night.
Both will look to lead a roster filled with great expectations — but now has to rise and meet the challenge.
“They know what’s in front of them,” summarized Ragan. “They know what they’re capable of. Now they’ve just got to do it.”
